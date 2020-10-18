Exclusive

Captain Sir Tom Moore says second lockdown would be a 'disaster'

18 October 2020, 08:24 | Updated: 18 October 2020, 09:49

Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks another lockdown would be a disaster
Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks another lockdown would be a disaster. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks a second lockdown would be a "disaster" for the nation, and urged people to talk to their older relatives before their experiences are "forgotten forever".

Speaking with LBC News' Rachel Gerrish, Sir Tom said another lockdown would be "unpleasant, for older people."

He added: "It will be very, very difficult because at the moment they are virtually imprisoned in their own premises.

"Whilst we continue with the lockdown, people are going to be more and more isolated, for longer and to me, this is going to be very, very bad for old people. "

However, Sir Tom said it wouldn't just be elderly people impacted by a second national lockdown, declaring it would be a "very serious situation for all of us".

"I think to be heading for another lockdown is going to be disaster for everyone for the people involved and for commerce" he added.

Captain Tom has been at home with his family in recent months
Captain Tom has been at home with his family in recent months. Picture: PA

"It really needs to be very well thought about because another lockdown is going to be a very very serious situation for all of us.

"Not just the people who are being affected personally but also the people who are trying to run a business in very very difficult conditions.

"Another lockdown will make that much more difficult and I will be very disappointed if it should ever come about because it is not, in my opinion, in the interests of everyone that we have another lockdown."

Asked for his message to those suffering, the 100-year-old said: "I think the thing is, you've got to look on the bright side, that things will get better.

"I mean I'm always, I've been very optimistic and I'm still optimistic, but I do worry for the old people.

"The old people have the right to say do look on the bright side because things will get better, and there is no doubt that we can get away from under this cloud that we're in at the moment. "

He was knighted by the Queen after raising millions for the NHS
He was knighted by the Queen after raising millions for the NHS. Picture: PA

Sir Tom was catapulted into the heart of the nation after he raised over £30 million for our NHS heroes during lockdown, and he was knighted by the Queen for his efforts.

He said he was very fortunate to be living with his family during these tough times, but added it must be "soul-destroying" for those who are living on their own or in conditions "which are not ideal".

"There are so many old people who need some care and attention, even just a little tiny word or a smile at them when you see them will do so much good", he added.

"It really is the essential that the old people are listened to and also listen to what they have to say.

"Listen to their experiences of how things were some years ago because soon those days will be forgotten forever."

You can listen to the full interview with Sir Tom at 3pm on LBC News.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenia Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire
Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region, speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Andy Burnham
Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win

Virus Outbreak India

Melbourne eases lockdown as virus cases decline

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

Vietnam Landslide

Rescuers search for 22 buried as Vietnam landslide hits army camp

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Writer hits out at Government for lack of support for the arts: 'None of it makes any sense'

Writer hits out at Government for lack of support for the arts: 'None of it makes any sense'
'Draconian' lockdown measures are 'ruining the UK economy' warns SAGE adviser

'Draconian' lockdown measures 'ruining the UK economy' warns SAGE adviser
David Davis: EU doesn't want UK to succeed post-Brexit

David Davis: EU doesn't want UK to succeed post-Brexit

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Maajid Nawaz condemns extremists behind Paris beheading

Boris Johnson doesn't want a Brexit deal, MEP argues

Boris Johnson doesn't want a Brexit deal, MEP argues

Furious caller demands Government 'do the right thing' to stop coronavirus spread

Furious caller demands Government 'do the right thing' to stop coronavirus spread

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London