Captain Sir Tom Moore says second lockdown would be a 'disaster'

Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks another lockdown would be a disaster. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Captain Sir Tom Moore has said he thinks a second lockdown would be a "disaster" for the nation, and urged people to talk to their older relatives before their experiences are "forgotten forever".

Speaking with LBC News' Rachel Gerrish, Sir Tom said another lockdown would be "unpleasant, for older people."

He added: "It will be very, very difficult because at the moment they are virtually imprisoned in their own premises.

"Whilst we continue with the lockdown, people are going to be more and more isolated, for longer and to me, this is going to be very, very bad for old people. "

However, Sir Tom said it wouldn't just be elderly people impacted by a second national lockdown, declaring it would be a "very serious situation for all of us".

"I think to be heading for another lockdown is going to be disaster for everyone for the people involved and for commerce" he added.

Captain Tom has been at home with his family in recent months. Picture: PA

"It really needs to be very well thought about because another lockdown is going to be a very very serious situation for all of us.

"Not just the people who are being affected personally but also the people who are trying to run a business in very very difficult conditions.

"Another lockdown will make that much more difficult and I will be very disappointed if it should ever come about because it is not, in my opinion, in the interests of everyone that we have another lockdown."

Asked for his message to those suffering, the 100-year-old said: "I think the thing is, you've got to look on the bright side, that things will get better.

"I mean I'm always, I've been very optimistic and I'm still optimistic, but I do worry for the old people.

"The old people have the right to say do look on the bright side because things will get better, and there is no doubt that we can get away from under this cloud that we're in at the moment. "

He was knighted by the Queen after raising millions for the NHS. Picture: PA

Sir Tom was catapulted into the heart of the nation after he raised over £30 million for our NHS heroes during lockdown, and he was knighted by the Queen for his efforts.

He said he was very fortunate to be living with his family during these tough times, but added it must be "soul-destroying" for those who are living on their own or in conditions "which are not ideal".

"There are so many old people who need some care and attention, even just a little tiny word or a smile at them when you see them will do so much good", he added.

"It really is the essential that the old people are listened to and also listen to what they have to say.

"Listen to their experiences of how things were some years ago because soon those days will be forgotten forever."

You can listen to the full interview with Sir Tom at 3pm on LBC News.