Captain Sir Tom Moore's family join thousands for '100' charity challenge

30 April 2021, 13:38

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are raising money and celebrating his achievements
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are raising money and celebrating his achievements. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are following in his footsteps by walking 100 laps of their garden as part of a charity event to celebrate his achievements and birthday.

The rest of the nation has is also encouraged to take part with their own 100-themed challenge.

As part of Captain Tom 100 - on what would have been the weekend of his 101st birthday - people can create their own charity challenge themed around the number 100.

A host of celebrities have pledged to take part, with David Beckham to do 100 keepy-uppies, Dame Mary Berry baking 100 cakes and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill set to complete 100 pogo jumps.

The event takes place from Friday - which would have been the Second World War veteran's 101st birthday - until May 3.

Sir Tom raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on 30 April last year.

A sculptor is crowdfunding to have the work cast in bronze so he can donate it to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
A sculptor is crowdfunding to have the work cast in bronze so he can donate it to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: PA Images

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: "The whole Captain Tom 100 challenge was something that my father was firmly round the table talking with us about.

"It has his imprint in it.

"There was only one thing we could do and that was carry on what my father started by walking 100 laps of the runway, the driveway that became so famous."

The family plan to walk 100 laps of their garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire over the course of the weekend.

Ms Ingram-Moore said that walking the laps together will be a "reflective" time for them.

"It's tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on," she said.

She added that her father would be "so impressed by some of the incredible challenges people are coming up with".

Her son Benjie, 17, described his grandfather's achievements in the last year as "amazing".

He said the Captain Tom 100 challenge has made people smile, adding: "I know he would be smiling as well and that's the most important thing."

Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the country when he walked 100 laps for the NHS
Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the country when he walked 100 laps for the NHS. Picture: PA Images

Ms Ingram-Moore's daughter Georgia, 12, said the challenge was about making sure you "do what you love like baking and sport, anything you love".

Challenges could include walking 100 steps, scoring 100 goals or writing a 100-word poem.

Ms Ingram-Moore said her father loved the beach so may have suggested building 100 sandcastles or jumping 100 waves.

A host of celebrities will be lending their support to the challenge, with Dame Judi Dench to eat 100 chocolates, Joe Root to hit a cricket ball 100 times and Amanda Holden hula-hooping.

Organisers are encouraging people to join in by using the hashtag #CaptainTom100 on social media.

For details, see www.captaintom100.com

