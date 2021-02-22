Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral to take place on Saturday

22 February 2021, 11:00

The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore will be held on Saturday
The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore will be held on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral will be held on Saturday, following his death at the age of 100, with his family urging people to support the NHS by staying at home.

Second World War veteran Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown, when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, his daughters Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore said the service would be a "small family funeral" due to the pandemic.

In line with current restrictions, the funeral will be attended by eight members of Sir Tom's immediate family - his two daughters, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

Once Covid-19 restrictions permit, the family will inter Sir Tom's ashes in Yorkshire, with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot.

The statement said: "Over the past year our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral, and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria sponge cakes available for the extra guests.

"Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday. Whilst we understand so many people wish to pay their respects to our father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home.

"We have been contacted by so many people asking what they can do to honour our father, so we have set up an online book of condolence. People can also donate The Captain Tom Foundation, plant a tree in his memory or donate to a charity of your choice.

"In the last few months of his life, our father had spent many enjoyable hours writing a book he chose to call Captain Tom's Life Lessons, which he planned to release just before his 101st birthday. Sadly, he'll never get to share this with you personally.

"The final chapter is so poignant and reading it brings us so much comfort and warmth, so we share the last chapter now as a thank you, from our father Tom and us as a family, for the love and kindness the nation and the world have shown him."

