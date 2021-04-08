Captain Sir Tom Moore Covid victims memorial vandalised in 'disgusting' attack

The coronavirus memorial featuring a Captain Tom quote has been vandalised. Picture: BPM Media

By Will Taylor

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic bearing a quote from Captain Sir Tom Moore has been vandalised days after it was unveiled.

The memorial in Fenton Park, which included a plaque bearing a message from the late NHS-fundraiser who inspired the nation, was left badly damaged with flowers ripped from a wreath commemorating more than 700 Stoke residents who died from Covid-19.

Emma Owen, 40, from Fenton, said: "It's disgusting and disrespectful when people have lost people to coronavirus. I hope they find out who is responsible.

Flowers were pulled from a wreath commemorating people who died from Covid-19. Picture: BPM Media

The bench and garden memorial's vandalism left residents appalled. Picture: PA

"We know a few people who have died through Covid-19 and it's not nice. We should be grateful that the council chose to put a memorial in Fenton Park as it's good to have it in Fenton."

Annah Williams, 34, added: "The plaque with Captain Tom on being destroyed is horrible, I can't believe it, it's awful.

"This was a nice place for people to come. We come here every day and always see people having a look around."

The memorial garden, which was discovered to have been vandalised on Wednesday afternoon, was only unveiled last month and marked the start of the first lockdown.

It included a bench dedicated to healthcare workers who died in the pandemic, as well as the plaque with Captain Sir Tom Moore's quote: "The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away."

Karen Smith, 60, from Fenton, said: "It's shocking how people can be so thoughtless. I don't understand why somebody would do that sort of thing."

She added: "Some people just don't have any respect for anything. It's awful and makes you feel like why bother having anything nice."

Second World War veteran Captain Tom raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

A plaque commemorating people who died from Covid-19 was attacked. Picture: BPM Media

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His fundraising efforts inspired a nation as people struggled to come to terms with the upheaval brought by the pandemic and the lockdown, and he was praised by politicians and the Queen, who sent a private message to his family after his death.

Captain Tom was knighted at Windsor Castle after his fundraising efforts. Picture: PA

Captain Tom became a national hero for his NHS fundraising work. Picture: PA

Captain Tom was given a knighthood at Windsor Castle from the Queen.

He was famous for providing uplifting quotes - such as the one on the vandalised plaque - including his remark that "tomorrow will be a good day".

Relatives of the veteran have organised fundraisers in his memory since he died.