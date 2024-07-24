Captain Tom's daughter's company faces being struck off, in latest blow to Hannah Ingram-Moore

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has been warned her company could be struck off.

No reason has been given for the warning, but management consultancy Maytrix Group Ltd is nearly two months late with its accounts.

The notice serves as a warning that the company could be dissolved and removed from the Companies House register, either for failing to comply with legal requirements, or for ceasing to trade.

This is the seventh time in the past 11 years that the company has been given a first gazette notice for compulsory strike-off, official records show.

The most recent previous time the company received such a warning was in November 2022. The warning was discontinued eight days later.

Previous occasions were in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021, according to records on Companies House.

Maytrix had net assets of £170,333 at the end of August 2022, the latest figures available - down from nearly £196,000 a year earlier.

The company received over £24,000 from the Captain Tom Foundation from June 2021-November 2022, the charity's most recent available accounts, for office rental and phone payments.

Last year it emerged that Maytrix claimed up to £100,000 in furlough money from December 2020-September 2021, and received nearly £48,000 in Covid loans from the government.

The strike off warning comes as the latest blow in a series of problems to hit beleaguered Ms Ingram-Moore, in a dramatic fall from grace in the three years since the death of her father, the lockdown hero Captain Tom.

Earlier in July, she and her husband Colin were disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission, for a period of ten and eight years respectively.

The legal test for disqualification was met because there has been misconduct and/or mismanagement, meaning that the individuals are not fit to be a trustee or hold senior management functions and disqualification is in the public interest, the regulator said.

But the couple said in response that they "fundamentally disagree" with the decision. The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation shortly after his death in 2021 and launched an inquiry in June 2022.

Work to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

And in February, a £200,000 unauthorised spa was demolished at the Ingram-Moores' £1.2 million property in Bedfordshire as the building breached planning laws.

The couple lost an appeal against an order to remove the building in the grounds of their home after a hearing in October 2023.

The pair had initially been given permission to put up a ‘Captain Tom Foundation Building' but instead opted for a larger structure with a spa pool.They were given three months to remove the property.

Captain Tom raised almost £40 million for NHS charities during the Covid pandemic by walking around his garden 100 times during the first lockdown in the spring of 2020.

He was later knighted by the Queen and died in February 2021.