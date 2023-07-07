Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Captain Tom's daughter has vowed to appeal the demolition order for her lavish spa complex which she says she erected in memory of her late fundraiser.

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been embroiled in a battle over the extension of her £1.2 million home - after neighbours organised against the build.

She and her husband Colin have been told to get rid of the complex from their holiday in Spain because it did not have planning permission.

According to the Sun, the pair are looking to appeal the ruling in the same week that the Foundation set up in her late father's name stopped taking donations.

The Ingram-Moores are trying to make the case that the will have to rebuild their tennis court because of the demolition.

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation spa building is due to be demolished. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore is under fire for using her father's legacy in order to keep her spa complex open. Picture: Getty

The C-shaped complex was rejected retrospective planning permission - and is now due to be destroyed.

"An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate," Central Bedfordshire Council said.

Locals have objected to the family's spa building and branded it "ugly" as well as claiming that it is "out of character" for the area.

Captain Tom Moore raised over £30m for the NHS during the Covid pandemic before his death in 2021. Picture: Getty

Before he died, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

A petition to get the larger building demolished accumulated around 100 signatures, with 20 lodging formal objections with Central Bedfordshire Council.

One of the complaints stated: "I am shocked at the complete lack of consultation by the applicant with the neighbours on the boundary of the development whose residential amenity has all been severely harmed."

A second local resident added: "The building is ugly, far too large for the site, and really out of character and scale for its location.

"How the Council could have approved this building and for it then to be built so much bigger than the approved plans is terrible."

Captain Tom became a household name as he walked laps of the Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.The Charity Commission is already looking into after "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".The £38m raised by Captain Tom for NHS Charities Together is not being investigated.