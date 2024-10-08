Captain Tom Moore's family remove £2.25m mansion from open housing market

8 October 2024, 17:03

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m
This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m. Picture: PA & Alamy

By Will Conroy

The £2m mansion where Captain Sir Tom Moore performed his lockdown heroics has been pulled from the open housing market, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m with the online advert including a photo of Captain Tom being knighted by the late Queen in 2020.

A Rightmove post confirmed the property is "off the market" after the family decided to “discreetly” list the home, The Mirror reported.

A page advertising the vast property - which has 3.5 acres of gardens - confirmed "the property has been removed by the agent".

The vendors, Fine & Country, said the family had "directed to go discretely listed", according to The Mirror.

While confirming the property was still available to buy, they said: "It will no longer be showing on any portals, they don't wish to be advertised."

The veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m in April this year
The veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m in April this year. Picture: PA

Early in April 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom said he wanted to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday in an attempt to raise £1,000 for the National Health Service.

He eventually raised £38m for NHS Charities Together, which works with a network of more than 230 NHS Charities across the UK to support the organisation.

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Read more: Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Captain Tom raised £38m for NHS Charities Together during the Covid pandemic
Captain Tom raised £38m for NHS Charities Together during the Covid pandemic. Picture: Getty
On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle
On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

However, in April it emerged Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and husband Colin, 67, were selling the seven-bed after building a spa without permission before being forced to tear it down.

The listing came as anger grew over their handling of a charity set up in Captain Tom's name.

In August 2023, a BBC Newsnight investigation found that thousands of pounds was paid to Maytrix Group, a company owned by Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, for appearances by her in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation charity - and not to the foundation itself.

While in an interview on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored in October 2023, Ms Ingram-Moore said the family kept the profits from three books that Captain Sir Tom wrote for themselves - at her father's request.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and husband Colin, 67, built a spa without permission before being forced to tear it down
Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and husband Colin, 67, built a spa without permission before being forced to tear it down. Picture: Getty
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband were disqualified as charity trustees after a Charity Commission probe
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband were disqualified as charity trustees after a Charity Commission probe. Picture: Getty

In July, Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband were disqualified as charity trustees after a Charity Commission probe.

Her ban is for 10 years and her husband's is for eight years following the ruling that there had been "misconduct and/or mismanagement, the individuals are not fit to be a trustee or hold senior management functions".

The family said they "fundamentally disagree" with the ruling and described the ongoing inquiry as a "harrowing and debilitating ordeal".

They said: "Failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our distress. The process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as exclusive report reveals western support for Ukraine at risk

MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as report warns Western support for Ukraine at risk

British TikTok user scouseblu described the shelves in Target as 'a little bit empty'

British tourist describes 'manic' shop scenes as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

Exclusive
Ukrainian military learn to fly drones with bombs attached at a special school on May 12, 2023 in Lviv region Ukraine.

Ukraine’s AI-powered drone swarms signal the future of warfare and 'level the playing field' with Russia, report reveals

How Ukraine's Battlegrounds Are Redefining Modern Warfare.

How Ukraine's battlegrounds are redefining modern warfare

Exclusive
Drugs are being flown into prisons

Drones flying up to 8kg of drugs into 'dilapidated' prisons, daily, as minister brands jails 'sweet shops'

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Doctor told to apologise to Lucy Letby after 'murder' claim, inquiry hears

Six members of Foreigner

After years outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner know what love is

Election 2024 Harris

Harris calls Trump ‘irresponsible’ for spreading Helene misinformation

A man in paramilitary uniform

Imran Khan charged with attempted murder after policeman’s death in protests

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court in a dispute over legal costs of the libel battle in 2022

Coleen Rooney scores fresh Wagatha Christie victory as judge rules her lawyers did not commit misconduct

The Tory leadership candidates at last month's party conference

James Cleverly tops latest round of Tory leadership votes as Tom Tugendhat eliminated

The clocks go back soon

When do the clocks go back in 2024? Exact date and time British Summer Time ends

Milton is expected to make landfall on Wednesday

Motorways in gridlock, fuel supplies 'run low' and even weather man breaks down as Hurricane Milton nears Florida

Chloe Longster was dismissed as a 'diva teen' after being admitted to Kettering General Hospital, her mother told the inquest

Girl, 13, who 'asked mum if she would die' before passing away from sepsis dismissed as a 'diva teen' by hospital staff

Bottles of brandy on a shelf at a supermarket in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

China imposes provisional tariffs on European brandy in tit-for-tat move

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, centre, is surrounded by journalists as the party celebrates early leads in the election for a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Biggest Kashmir party opposing India stripping autonomy wins most seats in poll

Latest News

See more Latest News

A “massive” pothole damaged 20 cars on the M4 just days before a cavity caused almost identical carnage on the M25

Pothole carnage on the M4: 20 cars wrecked days before crater caused havoc on the M25

A woman was filmed appearing to shout "we love Hamas."

Woman appears to shout 'we love Hamas' in London Middle East protest

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida

Donald Trump says migrants who commit murders do so because of 'bad genes'

Iran and Russia are trying to recruit UK criminals to carry out their “dirty work” for them, MI5’s chief has warned.

Iran and Russia plot to use UK criminals to carry out their 'dirty work' bringing 'mayhem' to Britain's streets
Former boxer Iwao Hakamada was the world's longest-serving death row inmate before being acquitted after a retrial in Japan

Japan rules out appeal over acquittal of world’s longest death row inmate

Mother admits causing death of two-year-old daughter but denies murder after pushchair found locked in bathroom

Mother admits guilt over death of daughter, 2, who was found locked in bathroom in pushchair
An oasis is reflected in a lake caused by heavy rain in the desert town of Merzouga in south-eastern Morocco

Water gushes through palm trees and sand dunes after rare rain in Sahara Desert

Crowd Of Commuters Walking To Work Across London Bridge.

Migration drives UK's largest population increase since 1971

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon

Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive NDAs

Drivers in a part of Scotland are being sent on a 96-mile diversion

Anger erupts over ‘totally unnecessary’ 96-mile diversion for a 30-mile road closureAnger erupts over ‘totally unnecessary’ 96-mile diversion for a 30-mile road closure in Scotland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit