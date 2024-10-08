Captain Tom Moore's family remove £2.25m mansion from open housing market

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m. Picture: PA & Alamy

By Will Conroy

The £2m mansion where Captain Sir Tom Moore performed his lockdown heroics has been pulled from the open housing market, according to reports.

This comes five months after the veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m with the online advert including a photo of Captain Tom being knighted by the late Queen in 2020.

A Rightmove post confirmed the property is "off the market" after the family decided to “discreetly” list the home, The Mirror reported.

A page advertising the vast property - which has 3.5 acres of gardens - confirmed "the property has been removed by the agent".

The vendors, Fine & Country, said the family had "directed to go discretely listed", according to The Mirror.

While confirming the property was still available to buy, they said: "It will no longer be showing on any portals, they don't wish to be advertised."

The veteran’s family listed the property for £2.25m in April this year. Picture: PA

Early in April 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom said he wanted to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday in an attempt to raise £1,000 for the National Health Service.

He eventually raised £38m for NHS Charities Together, which works with a network of more than 230 NHS Charities across the UK to support the organisation.

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Captain Tom raised £38m for NHS Charities Together during the Covid pandemic. Picture: Getty

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

However, in April it emerged Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and husband Colin, 67, were selling the seven-bed after building a spa without permission before being forced to tear it down.

The listing came as anger grew over their handling of a charity set up in Captain Tom's name.

In August 2023, a BBC Newsnight investigation found that thousands of pounds was paid to Maytrix Group, a company owned by Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, for appearances by her in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation charity - and not to the foundation itself.

While in an interview on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored in October 2023, Ms Ingram-Moore said the family kept the profits from three books that Captain Sir Tom wrote for themselves - at her father's request.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and husband Colin, 67, built a spa without permission before being forced to tear it down. Picture: Getty

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband were disqualified as charity trustees after a Charity Commission probe. Picture: Getty

In July, Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband were disqualified as charity trustees after a Charity Commission probe.

Her ban is for 10 years and her husband's is for eight years following the ruling that there had been "misconduct and/or mismanagement, the individuals are not fit to be a trustee or hold senior management functions".

The family said they "fundamentally disagree" with the ruling and described the ongoing inquiry as a "harrowing and debilitating ordeal".

They said: "Failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our distress. The process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit."