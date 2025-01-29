Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report

Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Captain Tom's name has been dropped from the foundation set up in his honour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Captain Tom Foundation is now known as the 1189808 Foundation, reflecting the organisation's charity number.

It comes just months after the charities watchdog found that there had been "repeated" misconduct and mismanagement on the part of his daughter and her husband in their running of the foundation.

The Charity Commission's report found a "repeated pattern of behaviour" which saw Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin make private gains and which the regulator said will have left the public feeling "misled".

The report found that a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits the Ingram-Moores enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

At the time of the commission's report in November, a spokesperson for the foundation said it was "imploring the Ingram-Moores to rectify matters by returning the funds due" to the charity.

Read more: Captain Tom’s fundraising website taken down just hours after daughter’s business collapses

Read more: Company run by Captain Tom's daughter folds with just £149 in assets - despite last year's accounts totalling £336,300

How Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired a nation: In pictures

The Ingram-Moores argued it was a "breach of privacy" for the book deal to have been disclosed by the Charity Commission and said "significant fees" had been paid to the literary agent, legal and PR professionals, as well as some money having "supported" the foundation.

The family had already been banned last year from being charity trustees, with Ms Ingram-Moore prohibited from being a trustee or holding a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, and Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years.

He resigned as director of the foundation in June last year, while Ms Ingram-Moore quit in 2021.

Last week, a company run by the Ingram-Moores collapsed, with accounts revealing the firm had just £149 worth of assets to its name - down from £336,300 in the previous 12 months.

The foundation's fundraising site was also shut down after donations were paused over the allegations.

Captain Tom became a national hero during the first Covid lockdown after raising £38.9million by walking laps of his garden.

After he died, his family continued his fundraising work through the foundation.

The millions raised by the late Captain Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission's inquiry.