Captain Tom Moore's daughter's £2m house goes up for sale again

6 March 2025, 11:34

Captain Tom Moore's daughter's £2m house in Bedfordshire has returned to the market. Picture: PA/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Hannah Ingram-Moore's Grade II-listed Old Rectory is currently listed for sale for "in excess" of £2 million, offering prospective buyers seven bedrooms and approximately 3.4 acres of garden space.

The Grade II-listed Old Rectory is being offered for over £2million and is described in the listing as "magnificent".

The seven-bedroom property, owned by the daughter of fundraising icon Captain Sir Tom Moore, includes a pond large enough for swimming - just months after its controversial spa was demolished.

A bust commemorating the moment Captain Sir Tom - who became a household name during the pandemic raising millions for the NHS by walking around his garden - is featured in a photo of the main hallway.

Last year it was reported the home in in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, was taken off of sale, however it now appears to now be available once again.

Previously, Ms Ingram-Moore spoke of her regrets of setting up a charity in his name.

Captain Tom's Daughter Visits Arboretum Path Named In His Honour
Ms Ingram-Moore previously said it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished". Picture: Getty

The Grade II-listed former Rectory features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a cloakroom, along with four reception rooms.

There is also a second-floor bedroom that can double as a games room.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/family room spans nearly 37 feet and is complemented by a laundry room, boot room, pantry, and cellars.

Additionally, the property includes a detached former Coach House and is set within approximately 3.4 acres of part-moated gardens.

An aerial view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of Captain Tom Moore from August 2023
An aerial view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of Captain Tom Moore from August 2023. Picture: Getty

Earlier, Ms Ingram Moore said the decision almost "derailed" the family and described it as her "deepest regret".

Mrs Ingram-Moore and her husband became directors of the Captain Tom Foundation, but a subsequent inquiry found they benefitted personally from the charity.

Mrs Ingram-Moore said: It didn't need to be set up as a charity, we could have continued that legacy without it, because what it's done is all but completely derailed our lives.

"It was set up with my father's name and that is our deepest regret."

An aerial view of an excavator finishing the demolition of a spa at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore,
Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin were told to bulldoze the £200,000 spa complex. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the BBC, she denied the findings from investigators that she and her husband “displayed a "pattern of behaviour" in which they benefited personally, and the public would "understandably feel misled".

She said: “We gracefully bowed out and said we'll have to accept what they say, even though we know it not to be true and get on with our lives," she said.

The Charity Commission said the family refused to donate any of the £1.47m received for three Captain Sir Tom books, despite assurances some of it would go to the charity.

"There is nothing dishonest about what happened," she said."

The book said it would support the launch [of the foundation] and it did. There was never a specific amount of money required.

"I'm sorry they feel misled, I genuinely am, but there was never any intent to mislead. If there was any misleading it wasn't our doing.

"She went on to accuse the Charity Commission of trying to ‘reverse engineer’ the situation because ‘they want us to be guilty of something’.

It emerged earlier this week that Mrs Ingram-Moore is planning to release a second book -despite being found to have used the proceeds of her father’s charitable work for personal gain.

She is reportedly set to release a book titled ‘Grief: Public Face, Private Loss’, according to a report in the Sun.

Captain Tom's Family Home Spa Demolition Completed
Captain Tom's Family Home Spa Demolition Completed. Picture: Getty

Back in February 2024, a spa which they had built at the house was demolished after it was revealed it breached planning laws.

They had been given permission to make a Captain Tom Foundation Building in their garden to store cards and gifts sent by admirers, but they added a sauna and spa, which were not part of the original plans.

The Ingram-Moores lost an appeal against the removal order in October 2023 and Central Bedfordshire Council ordered that it be demolished.

Read More: Digger tears down Captain Tom's family's spa, as deadline for demolition nears

Read More: Crane hoists swimming pool out of Captain Tom's family's illegal spa on the third anniversary of Covid hero's death

