Captain Tom's daughter faces questions over £1.5m book payment after none of the money went to charity

21 November 2024, 00:02

Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment
Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband are facing questions over a £1.5 million payment made for a series of books written by the NHS hero - after none of the money went to charity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Captain Tom authored a series of three books, capitalising on his fame after he raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS.

A company belonging to his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moores and her husband Colin was paid £1.5 million in advance for the books.

This payment was reduced to £1,466,667 after a planned fourth book was axed.

The Charity Commission's report found that the company had given none of the money to the foundation - despite a widespread expectation that this would be the case.

Read more: Firm run by Captain Tom's daughter 'slips into red' after £2.25m mansion removed from open housing market

Read more: Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit

Captain Tom's autobiography was one of several books published under his name
Captain Tom's autobiography was one of several books published under his name. Picture: Getty

The inquiry found that the public "would understandably feel misled" that the money had not gone to the charity.

Captain Tom himself suggested that the money would go to the charity in his autobiography, one of the books in question.

He wrote in the prologue: "Astonishingly at my age, with the offer to write this memoir I have also been given the chance to raise even more money for the charitable foundation now established in my name."

The report said it "appears that Captain Tom himself believed or intended that (his book) Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day would in some way financially support the charity".

A cake made to mark the launch of One Hundred Reasons to Hope
A cake made to mark the launch of One Hundred Reasons to Hope. Picture: Alamy

The report's authors said: "The inquiry cannot see how the first sentence in the above quote from Captain Tom can be interpreted as anything other than funds provided to Captain Tom for writing his memoir would flow to the charity to continue his charitable work."

Literary agent Bev James, who represented Captain Tom, told the inquiry that her "understanding" was that the Ingram-Moores "were very clear that they did not want the money from the books to go to charity, but they would make a donation when the Captain Tom Foundation was set up".

Publishers Penguin Random House also said that they believed that a donation from the books would go to the charity.

The Ingram-Moores were even given another chance to make a donation to the charity during the inquiry - but said no.

They continued: "The inquiry formally wrote to Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore on 4 October 2022 and 23 November 2022 setting out the information it had gathered, to provide them with an opportunity to rectify matters by making a donation to the charity in line with their original intentions as understood by those involved.

"On both occasions they declined to do so."

Hannah Ingram-Moore
Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

The Charity Commission "concluded that the public had a reasonable expectation that the Captain Tom books they purchased, in particular Captain Tom's autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, would have financially benefited the charity and the public would understandably feel misled given no donation has been made to the charity."

"The Ingram-Moores' failure to honour the donation to the charity following the first publishing agreement, and the misconduct and/or mismanagement as evidenced in this report, has seriously damaged the reputation of the charity," it continued.

A spokesperson for the Captain Tom Foundation said: "The Captain Tom Foundation is pleased with the Charity Commission's unequivocal findings regarding the Ingram-Moores' misconduct.

"We join the Charity Commission in imploring the Ingram-Moores to rectify matters by returning the funds due to the Foundation, so that they can be donated to well-deserving charities as intended by the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We hope they do so immediately and without the need for further action."

The Ingram-Moores have been approached for comment.

Penguin said in a statement: “We respect and have complied with the process of the Charity Commission inquiry.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, reads to children who feature in One Hundred Reasons to Hope, a children's illustrated non-fiction book which celebrates the stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, reads to children who feature in One Hundred Reasons to Hope, a children's illustrated non-fiction book which celebrates the stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity. Picture: Alamy

"In 2020 we entered into a publishing agreement in good faith and, as the report notes, this was on the understanding that a donation would be made to help facilitate the creation and launch of a new charity.

"We are extremely disappointed to read the findings of the report which indicate that this was not the case.

"However, Captain Sir Tom Moore offered hope to many during a time of unprecedented uncertainty, and we remain proud to have had the opportunity to help him tell the story of his inspirational and remarkable life.”

Other failings found in the 30-page report include:

  • She claimed incorrectly that £18,000 she was given for charity appearances was in a personal capacity, rather than for the foundation
  • She and her husband used the foundation in a planning application for a spa and pool annex on the grounds of their house
  • Ms Ingram-Moore made 'disingenuous' statements about her salary demands as CEO of the charity
  • There was also confusion over handling of intellectual property rights, which the commission said were owned by the family but offered to the foundation to use without the right agreements in place, leading to possible financial losses to the charity

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris died penniless after 'wiping out £16m fortune to make it harder for victims to access'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC

Which? has revealed the best and worst deals for Black Friday. (stock image)

Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

File photo dated 16/04/20 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah and her husband Colin 'significantly' benefited from the foundation personally

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds

The tourist died in the Patong are of Phuket.

British tourist found dead in Phuket storm drain after going missing on night out

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

Simone White, Holly Bowles, Bianca Jones

British tourists 'in hospital with methanol poisoning' after drinking toxic shots in Laos holiday spot

Soldiers from the 13th counter intelligence battalion, 2nd reconnaissance platoon of the Swedish Armed Forces, participate in military exercise in Kungsangen

Britain must learn from Sweden to boost defence as tensions with Russia rise, military chief says

Exclusive
Errol Musk called on Starmer to resign

Elon Musk's father calls on Keir Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years'

Sky Television HQ

Sky employee dies after 'falling from height' at London headquarters

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust

Alec Baldwin's Rust film premieres 3 years after cinematographer shot dead - but her mother refuses to come

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, left fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare in Glasgow

Three men arrested after bomb scare at bus station

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in his church

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in church

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene where a baby's body was found

Tragedy as baby's body found in field in Salford, as police launch investigation

The spread of misinformation during the riots following the fatal knife attack in Southport was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, Matt Jukes has claimed

Foreign bots 'turbo-charged' misinformation during riots after fatal Southport attack, claims counter-terror boss
GERMANY-US-ECONOMY-AUTOMOBILE-FORD

Ford to cut 800 jobs in UK due to low demand for electric cars.

Thomas Cashman shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt Korbel in Knotty Ash back in August 2022

Gunman who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel has bid to challenge conviction dismissed at Court of Appeal
Images of the aftermath posted on social media show the roof of the bus ripped off

Two in hospital after bus collides with tree and rips roof 'clean off'

The decommissioning of Royal Navy HMS Albion will be sped up as part of the cuts

UK to scrap warships, military helicopters and fleet of drones to save £500m

Ukraine launches 'UK-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time'

Ukraine launches 'British-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time'

Angela Rayner dismissed farmers concerns over inheritance tax as 'scaremongering' while standing in for Keir Starmer at PMQs

Angela Rayner says farmers’ concerns over inheritance tax is 'scaremongering'

The funeral for Liam Payne is taking place in the Home Counties

Goodbye to a father, son and pop star: Liam Payne’s coffin carried into church as One Direction star laid to rest
Liam Payne's final farewell: Girlfriend leads mourners as family, friends and bandmates gather for star's service

Liam Payne's final farewell: Girlfriend leads mourners as family, friends and bandmates gather for star's service

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News