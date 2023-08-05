Captain Tom's family handed appeal date after council call for demolition of £1.2m spa complex built in veteran's name

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

In March, the family of the late Captain Tom Moore were ordered to demolish the pool and spa complex, built in the grounds of the family's home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The veteran fundraiser's daughter, Mrs Ingram-Moore, 52, and husband Colin built the 50ft by 20ft pool house equipped with changing rooms, toilets and showers to the outrage of neighbours who labelled it an 'eyesore'.

The council has now set a date for the family's appeal after Colin Ingram-Moore applied to the Planning Inspectorate, with the demolition order set to be revisited on October 17.

Neighbours of the family were outraged, branding the new building, built next to the Grade II listed building an 'eyesore' after news of the construction emerged.

The couple had used the Captain Tom Foundation name on the first plans for the office building in the grounds of their home, naming it the 'Captain Tom Foundation Building'.

The plans were later approved "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

However, after the approval of the plans at the couple's £1.2million home, the family then submitted revised plans in February last year for a private pool spa and toilet.

At the date of the revised submission, the building had already been partially constructed, with the unauthorised spa and pool complex near completion.

In March, the family of the late Captain Tom Moore were ordered to demolish the pool and spa complex, built in the grounds of the family's home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Following the rejection of the revised plans, the Ingram-Moores ordered to tear down the complex by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Mr Ingram-Moore said: "The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme."The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

He also claimed there were "no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application" and asked the Planning Inspectorate to uphold their appeal."

Now, the family are set to discover the spa's fate on October 17.