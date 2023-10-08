Families of missing and captive Israeli beg government for information about relatives after Hamas attack

Family members of Israelis abducted by Hamas have begged their government for information on their captured relatives.
Family members of Israelis abducted by Hamas have begged their government for information on their captured relatives. Picture: YouTube

By Chay Quinn

Family members of Israelis abducted by Hamas have begged their government for information on their captured relatives.

A group of families of the captives held a press conference in Israel to demand their government release information about their loved ones.

A representative of the group said that their “number one goal is to bring back our family members, the missing, the captives.

Benjamin Netanyahu's government has become tight-lipped about the hostages taken by Hamas yesterday
Benjamin Netanyahu's government has become tight-lipped about the hostages taken by Hamas yesterday. Picture: Israel Government

The rep added: “We are calling on [other] families. Don’t deal with this alone. You don’t have to do this alone… Be in contact with me."

Father of two captive daughter Uri David said the situtation is “unbelievable… it’s impossible to understand. We are demanding this government give us answers. We know they won’t all be happy answers.

“We want our children back, our family members. We demand to meet [with government officials] tonight, we need answers, even some answers."

Israel is continuing to fight to regain full control of its territory while deaths rise above 300 in Palestine as retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza continued into the morning.

According to Israeli local media, the death toll has now risen to more than 700 in Israel with more than 2,000 injured.

The updated toll comes after Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, from London, was confirmed dead in the attack while serving as a soldier in the 13th Battalion of the Israel Defence Force.

Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 232
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to above 300. Picture: Getty

Nathanel, who lived in Tel Aviv, died in an attack on the Gaza border on Saturday, his family said.

Paying tribute to Nathanel on Facebook, a family member wrote: "Our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

A further tribute shared with the Jewish news wrote: "Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party - he carried the nickname DJ on base and at Benji's house, the lone soldier house that he lived at.

"He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone. He loved music and was a talented DJ.

"Always willing to go to any lengths for his loved ones. An amazing uncle and brother. He was so happy and thriving in Israel. He loved the country."

