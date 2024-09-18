Thrilling update in search for escaped capybara as Cinnamon sighted by drone

Cinnamon the capybara has been sighted. Picture: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

By Flaminia Luck

A missing capybara who escaped from a zoo in Shropshire has been sighted by a thermal drone operator after four days on the run.

Cinnamon escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, in Telford, on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the zoo issued an update saying the capybara is now currently living in a field and section of woodland right next to the zoo - less than 200m from her home.

"Despite efforts last night to recapture her she managed to hide in dense thicket and the decision was made to place down live traps rather than attempt to catch her by hand and cause further stress (or drive her further away).

"Live traps are essentially cages with an automatic door that cause no harm to the animal - they simply walk in to some food and the door will close behind.

They added they hope the devices will allow them to recapture Cinnamon without any further stress.

Cinnamon seen from a drone. Picture: Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team last night along with a couple of local volunteers (including a thermal drone... Posted by Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The zoo posted on its Facebook page on Monday appealing for anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Will Dorrell, the zoo's owner, previously told the PA news agency: "She hasn't been found yet unfortunately, we've got an idea where she is, but they're so good at hiding and fantastic swimmers, you'd have to step on her to know where she is.

"We're setting out on a big search party tonight with a thermal drone."

Mr Dorrell said the zoo has had a few tips on where Cinnamon might be from members of the public that "sounded plausible", and said he hopes they are getting closer to locating her.

"We still think she hasn't moved that far, that she is close to the zoo," he added.

"She will be more active at night than during the day, she's going to hunker down and stay hidden, we're hoping she's going to stick her head up this evening."

We’d like to thank everyone for their support and kind comments at this difficult time. Despite searching throughout the... Posted by Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel. Picture: Alamy

Asked how he believes Cinnamon is doing out of the zoo on her own, Mr Dorrell said he thinks she's "probably living her best life".

He said: "The area, unfortunately for us, where the zoo is, there's lots of watercourses, lots of food, all the things that capybaras love to eat and they love to swim.

"They're relatively hardy animals, (we've got) absolutely no welfare concerns about her, she's going to be out there loving it, but we'd rather have her back so we can make sure she's ok."

Cinnamon the capybara is currently on the loose in Shropshire. Picture: Getty

Capybaras can hold their breath for up to five minutes and run up to 20mph, so Cinnamon could be difficult to catch, and the zoo might have to set some live traps where the door closes behind her, Mr Dorrell said.

He added: "She's no danger to the public, to pets, and they're no danger to her, the only thing that hunts them in the wild are jaguars and crocodiles."

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel.

Mr Dorrell said if you see Cinnamon, give the zoo a call and keep a close eye on her but do not try to catch her as that might push her further away.

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council in line with the conditions of its zoo licence, adding that anyone who sees the animal "should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am".