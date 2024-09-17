Desperate search under way for 'beloved capybara' that escaped from zoo and 'on the loose'

17 September 2024, 17:04 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 17:15

Cinnamon the capybara is currently on the loose in Shropshire
Cinnamon the capybara is currently on the loose in Shropshire. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A desperate search is under way for a "beloved capybara" that escaped from a zoo and is "on the loose" in Shropshire.

Cinnamon escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday and is "probably living her best life", the zoo's owner said.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page on Monday appealing for anyone who sees her to get in touch.

A night-time search is planned for Cinnamon as her owner said they are "so good at hiding".

Will Dorrell, the zoo's owner, told the PA news agency: "She hasn't been found yet unfortunately, we've got an idea where she is, but they're so good at hiding and fantastic swimmers, you'd have to step on her to know where she is.

"We're setting out on a big search party tonight with a thermal drone."

Mr Dorrell said the zoo has had a few tips on where Cinnamon might be from members of the public that "sounded plausible", and said he hopes they are getting closer to locating her.

"We still think she hasn't moved that far, that she is close to the zoo," he added.

"She will be more active at night than during the day, she's going to hunker down and stay hidden, we're hoping she's going to stick her head up this evening."

Asked how he believes Cinnamon is doing out of the zoo on her own, Mr Dorrell said he thinks she's "probably living her best life".

He said: "The area, unfortunately for us, where the zoo is, there's lots of watercourses, lots of food, all the things that capybaras love to eat and they love to swim.

"They're relatively hardy animals, (we've got) absolutely no welfare concerns about her, she's going to be out there loving it, but we'd rather have her back so we can make sure she's ok."

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel
Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel. Picture: Alamy

Capybaras can hold their breath for up to five minutes and run up to 20mph, so Cinnamon could be difficult to catch, and the zoo might have to set some live traps where the door closes behind her, Mr Dorrell said.

He added: "She's no danger to the public, to pets, and they're no danger to her, the only thing that hunts them in the wild are jaguars and crocodiles."

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel.

Mr Dorrell said if you see Cinnamon, give the zoo a call and keep a close eye on her but do not try to catch her as that might push her further away.

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council in line with the conditions of its zoo licence, adding that anyone who sees the animal "should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am".

The News Agents Podcast will take to the stage

News Agents go on stage with live show at Royal Albert Hall

