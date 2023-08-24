One left critical and three seriously hurt after car ploughs into bench during police chase in east London

Four people were injured in the crash. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Four people have been seriously injured after a car being chased by police ploughed into them while sitting on a bench in east London.

The car was being chased by police on Wednesday night before it careered into a bench outside a London mosque at around 11:54pm on Fieldgate Street, near Whitechapel.

Three people were left seriously hurt and one has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Footage shared online of the aftermath of the crash shows police tape on the street with officers and paramedics surrounding the incident.

The car, a silver Mercedes, appears to have ended up on top of a planter after crashing into the bench.

Two victims were reportedly spotted consoling each other while they waited for emergency services to reach them.

“I was literally standing one street away when I heard what sounded like an explosion,” one witness told the Evening Standard.

“I heard the crash and the sirens within seconds so it was possibly a chase for how quick they were at the scene.

“I went to see if I could help as I’m first aid trained but police told me get back.

“I saw young lads in handcuffs and loads of armed police. One man didn’t look too good at all there was loads of blood coming from a bad head injury.

“I think it was just locals that use the benches for meeting up and chatting.

“I just pray the victims are all going to be OK.”

The incident happened in a square outside a Tesco Express. Picture: Google

Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary, firearms and driving offences, police said.

Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers from the City of London Police were in Fieldgate Street, Tower Hamlets, on Wednesday 23 August 2023 at 11.54pm when a vehicle collided with four members of the public following a short pursuit. All four people were taken to hospital.

“Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving, burglary and firearms offences.

“In line with standard practice, a referral was made to the IOPC and CoLPs Professional Standards Department. Enquiries are ongoing.”

An IOPC spokesman confirmed they were investigating the City of London police pursuit after the Mercedes reportedly failed to stop for police.

He said: “A short time later it mounted the pavement and was in collision with four pedestrians who suffered serious injuries.

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

“We have requested further information from the force and once received, we will determine what further action may be required from us.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call 101 quoting CAD 9316/23AUG23 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.