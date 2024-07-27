Families pay tribute to four young men killed in horror crash after car leaves road and collides with tree

27 July 2024

The families of four men have paid tributes after they were killed in a collision
The families of four men have paid tributes after they were killed in a collision. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

The families of four men who died in a horror car crash near Cheltenham last week have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Police discovered a black Renault Clio had left the road and collided with a tree in the early hours of 21 July, killing all four friends.

Those who died are 18-year-old Andrei Tudorov, a Romanian national who was visiting Gloucestershire on holiday, along with Lyuben Gogov, Narcis Titianu and Ioan Toma, all aged 20.

They were living in Gloucester with Lyuben a Bulgarian national, while Narcis and Ioan were Romanian nationals.

Andrei Tudorov, 18
Andrei Tudorov, 18. Picture: Family handout

Andrei Tudorov

Andrei's mother Iolanda has issued a tribute to her son saying: "This is Andrei, my child full of dreams."He was going to take the Baccalaureate and go to Câmpina and wanted to become a policeman.

"Andrei had been doing sports since he was four-years-old.

"He was a warm and loving soul, a good brother, an angel who took flight much too soon, leaving behind an ocean of sadness, both in his family and among his friends”.

Narcis Titianu, 20
Narcis Titianu, 20. Picture: Family handout

Narcis Titianu

Narcis’ family have also paid tribute to him, saying “he has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him”:

“As the youngest of three siblings, Narcis brought boundless love and joy into the lives of his family and friends. His journey to the UK nearly four years ago was driven by a desire to build a future for himself, a testament to his courage and ambition

“In every place he worked, Narcis was not just another face; he was respected and admired. His bright mind and unwavering determination set him apart, even at such a young age.

“He had a knack for connecting with people, earning their respect through his dedication and intellect.

“Narcis's roots in Romania were deeply cherished, particularly his love for nature and animals. Cats held a special place in his heart, and his affection for them was just one reflection of his gentle and caring nature.

“In his spare time, Narcis found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Building his own computer was a testament to his ingenuity and passion for technology.“Many evenings were spent playing video games with his brother, brother-in-law and friends; moments that will forever be treasured.

“Words cannot fully capture the essence of Narcis, our handsome and intelligent brother. Though he is no longer with us, we hold onto the hope that we will be reunited one day, when God will come.“Until then, his memory will live on in our hearts, an irreplaceable part of our lives.

“Rest well, Narcis. You will always be loved, and your spirit will forever be a guiding light for those who knew you.”

Ioan Toma, 20
Ioan Toma, 20. Picture: Family handout

Ioan Toma

Paying tribute to Ioan, his family said he was a ‘beacon of light in their lives’:

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember my beloved brother, a soul who touched our lives with his kindness and unwavering love.

“He was not just a brother; he was the epitome of joy and warmth. Ioan’s constant smile and infectious laughter could light up the darkest room, and his presence brought happiness to all who knew him.

“Ioan was the best brother in the entire world. He possessed a unique blend of intelligence and compassion that made him a cherished friend and confidant. His wisdom was beyond his years, and he always knew the right words to say, offering comfort and support whenever it was needed.

“He had a heart of gold, always putting others before himself. His acts of kindness were numerous and selfless, making a profound impact on the lives of those around him. Ioan was a beacon of light in our lives, guiding us with his gentle spirit and loving nature.

“To my brother, thank you for the joy you brought into our lives. Your memory will forever be cherished, and your legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us. Though you are no longer with us, your spirit lives on in our hearts, and we will carry your love with us always.

“Rest in peace, dear brother. You will be missed more than words can express.”

Lyuben Gogov, 20
Lyuben Gogov, 20. Picture: Family handout

Lyuben Gogov

The mother and father of Lyuben, Krasimira and Borislav, said he will 'always remain in our thoughts':

"Losing a son is one of the hardest loses to have to get through in life.

"You’ll always remain in our thoughts.

"Thanks for all the memories and joy you’ve given us.

"May you everlasting smile always remain in our hearts.

"Rest in peace, son. You’ll be missed."

