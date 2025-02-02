Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested

Flowers left near to the scene of a collision where two children died in Pitsea, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Tributes have been paid to two children who died following a hit-and-run crash in Essex.

A man and a woman have been arrested after the suspected hit-and-run near Basildon.

One card left at the junction between Ashlyns and Walthams read: "I'm so sorry that you have both been taken away, far too young.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that had the joy to know you both, especially your family."

Locals said one of the children was of secondary school age.

Police appealed for information, particularly CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage. Picture: Alamy

Police said the car failed to stop after the crash in Walthams Place.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

They remain in police custody.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the children sadly didn’t survive.

'Truly unimaginably difficult time'

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening.

“Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time.

“Our officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact.”

Flowers left near to the scene in Walthams Place, Pitsea. Picture: Alamy

It was the second deadly crash in Essex yesterday, as four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the families of the victims have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage or any other information to get in touch.