Orphaned girl, 11, to live with aunt after losing whole family in horror car crash - as fundraiser passes £250,000

The girl's mum, dad, and two little sisters died in the crash along with a motorbike rider and pillion passenger. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

An 11-year-old girl whose whole family died in a horror car crash in West Yorkshire is to live with her aunt, a family friend has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tributes have flooded in for Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their children Lillie and Rubie, 4 and 9, after they died when their Ford Focus crashed into a motorbike on Sunday afternoon.

The horrific crash happened near the village of Nermillerdam between Barnsley and Wakefield.

Another man and a woman - the motorcyclist and pillion passenger - also died.

A GoFundMe set up by family friend Paul Hepple to support the child and her future has already raised £250,000 since it was set up yesterday.

To donate to the GoFundme page visit this link

The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant". Picture: Facebook

In an update on Tuesday, Mr Hepple said he was "deeply grateful" for the donations.

"The love and support we have received from all of you have been truly overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful."

Regarding the donations, he reassured donors that every penny will go directly to the girl's new guardian, her aunt.

He said her aunt will ensure all funds are used for her well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counseling she may need.

Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for the family.

"Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support," he added.

Read more: Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'

Read more: Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike. Picture: Alamy

Shane’s brother Callum took to social media last night to say he was ‘lost for words’ following the harrowing incident.

He wrote: “I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm gonna miss all of you! It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broken both sides of the family.

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

"My heart goes out to Shannen's side of the family and mine! We are all in absolute shock!”

"My heart is ripped into a million pieces!!!

"The GoFundMe page states the surviving daughter “lost her whole world in an instant.”

He also claimed the motorbike had been on the wrong side of the road.

Read more: Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family dun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The collision - involving two vehicles - happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture: Alamy

The crash between a Ford Focus and the motorbike occurred on the A61 between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 3.54pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

A man, a woman, a boy and a girl who were travelling in the car were confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, the motorcyclist and pillion passenger, also died in the crash.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain shut for some time, police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101