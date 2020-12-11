James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Breaking News
Five injured after car mounts pavement in Stamford Hill
11 December 2020, 11:04 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 12:01
Five people have been injured, four seriously, after a car mounted the pavement in Stamford Hill, north London.
Police have not yet given an update on any injuries.
The force said the incident is currently not being treated as terror-related.
Enquiries are said to be ongoing and no arrests have been made.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told LBC: "We were called at 9.37am today (11 December) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians on Stamford Hill, N16.
"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including six ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a medic in a car, a team leader and our hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by car.
"Five adults were treated at the scene, and we took four to a major trauma centre. Another person was also taken to hospital by an Hatzola ambulance crew."
Anyone with information, video or images that could assist police has been asked to call 101 ref CAD/1782.