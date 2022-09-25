Car ploughs into four pedestrians leaving two young men fighting for their lives

25 September 2022, 09:55

The incident happened in Taunton Avenue
The incident happened in Taunton Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A hit and run has left two young men fighting for their lives and two others with life changing injuries as police hunt for the driver.

A car struck them in Taunton Avenue, Hounslow, shortly before 02.45am on Sunday.

All the men, in their early 20s, were rushed to hospital and two are in a life-threatening condition while the other two have life-changing injuries.

The driver did not stop at the scene but the car, a Nissan Qashqai, was found in the area shortly after.

Police are hunting for the driver but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 921/25Sep22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

