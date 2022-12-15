Car smashes into house in West London after hitting another vehicle and 'flipping over'

The scene in Hayes. Picture: Twitter/@UB1UB2

By Kit Heren

A car has crashed into a house in west London after colliding with another vehicle and flipping over.

Shocking footage of the aftermath of the crash shows the overturned car lying on the pavement on Shakespeare Avenue in Hayes.

Neighbours look on as the emergency services work at the scene, including several police cars and an ambulance.

Roads have been closed as the emergency services do their work.

Police said two people were treated for their injuries at the scene, but no one appears to have been seriously hurt in the collision.

Crazy scenes, car flipped over and collided into multiple vehicles and a home - emergency services are currently working on getting a trapped individual out of the car pic.twitter.com/Brr70BEgSY — UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) December 15, 2022

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called shortly after 21:00hrs on Thursday, 15 December to reports of a collision involving two cars on Shakespeare Avenue in Hayes.

"Officers attended and found an overturned car and damage to a building. Emergency services remain in attendance.

"Two people have been treated at the scene.

"Road closures are in place."