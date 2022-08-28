'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops

The group was furious at officers during Cardiff Pride. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

A lesbian group opposed to "transgenderism" is furious after a police officer booted them out of a Pride parade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members from the "Get the L Out" group were told to get off the road by choice or be removed by police during Saturday's march in Cardiff.

Its members say that the L in LGBT – which stands for lesbians – should be removed and then they can oppose "misogynistic politics and systems that prioritise men’s interests" – and include transgenderism in that bracket.

They recorded the encounter with a male police officer, who tells them: "At the moment, your march, this group of people, is causing confrontation between different groups of people, OK?"

As they explain their group's purpose, he says: "Whatever you are, at the moment, is causing confrontation."

Warning: Strong language throughout

An irate member of the crowd then yells at the group, and he continues: "What I'm telling you is make sure it's safe, we are going to remove you from the road and I want you to do that of your own accord."

One member asks him: "I want to make sure that I understand that you’re removing us from an LGBT march?"

The officer replies: "For safety, for your safety, for other people's safety, that's why I'm doing it."

The group later wrote on Twitter: "The police failed to protect us today."

Their website says it is a "grassroots lesbian feminist activist group aiming at creating an autonomous lesbian community and an uncompromising lesbian visibility".

"We strongly argue that the only way to end anti-lesbianism is to get the L out of the "GBT community" and build women-centred alliances with all lesbians and feminists willing to end male domination and women's oppression.

Cardiff Pride returned on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"We stand against any kind of misogynistic politics and systems that prioritise men's interests: queer politics and transgenderism, right-wing politics, left-wing politics, patriarchal religious institutions, men's rights activism, racism, and capitalism.”

"A further statement on the website says: Lesbians are same-sex attracted.

"Lesbians do not have penises.

"Lesbians do not want to have sex with men who identify as trans-women."

Including "transgenderism" among other elements the group opposes could anger and upset pro-trans groups that attend Pride events.