Matthew Wright 4pm - 7pm
'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops
28 August 2022, 14:24
A lesbian group opposed to "transgenderism" is furious after a police officer booted them out of a Pride parade.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Members from the "Get the L Out" group were told to get off the road by choice or be removed by police during Saturday's march in Cardiff.
Its members say that the L in LGBT – which stands for lesbians – should be removed and then they can oppose "misogynistic politics and systems that prioritise men’s interests" – and include transgenderism in that bracket.
They recorded the encounter with a male police officer, who tells them: "At the moment, your march, this group of people, is causing confrontation between different groups of people, OK?"
As they explain their group's purpose, he says: "Whatever you are, at the moment, is causing confrontation."
Warning: Strong language throughout
"Whatever you are..."— GetTheLOutUK (@GetTheLOutUK) August 27, 2022
The word is LESBIANS.#getthelout#CottonCeilingIsRape#terfs#PrideCymru2022 pic.twitter.com/D8Ucrjs1Ub
An irate member of the crowd then yells at the group, and he continues: "What I'm telling you is make sure it's safe, we are going to remove you from the road and I want you to do that of your own accord."
One member asks him: "I want to make sure that I understand that you’re removing us from an LGBT march?"
The officer replies: "For safety, for your safety, for other people's safety, that's why I'm doing it."
Read more: Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise
The group later wrote on Twitter: "The police failed to protect us today."
Their website says it is a "grassroots lesbian feminist activist group aiming at creating an autonomous lesbian community and an uncompromising lesbian visibility".
"We strongly argue that the only way to end anti-lesbianism is to get the L out of the "GBT community" and build women-centred alliances with all lesbians and feminists willing to end male domination and women's oppression.
"We stand against any kind of misogynistic politics and systems that prioritise men's interests: queer politics and transgenderism, right-wing politics, left-wing politics, patriarchal religious institutions, men's rights activism, racism, and capitalism.”
"A further statement on the website says: Lesbians are same-sex attracted.
Read more: 'You're protecting the killers': Police make fresh demand for information on Olivia's murder
"Lesbians do not have penises.
"Lesbians do not want to have sex with men who identify as trans-women."
Including "transgenderism" among other elements the group opposes could anger and upset pro-trans groups that attend Pride events.