Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks

By Nick Hardinges

Cardiff police have issued 12 fines on their first day of monitoring random cars to check people are not visiting from outside of Wales.

Officers in the Welsh capital stopped 110 vehicles in the opening 24 hours of the scheme that was introduced as part of the nation's attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

South Wales Police was granted powers to stop and fine drivers from 9am on Friday.

Cops handed out 12 fixed penalty notices in the first day, and warned a further 15 people, instructing them to leave Cardiff.

People from high-risk areas outside Wales are prohibited from travelling into the country under Welsh Government rules.

Among those stopped on Friday were a couple who had travelled from Essex who told officers they were heading to the city to deliver family Christmas presents.

Another example included a group of nine people who were travelling in a convoy to visit friends at university.

Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Chief Superintendent Wendy Gunney said: "I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are enjoying their weekend with caution and within the confines of the existing regulations, but those not adhering to the rules are continuing to put others at increased risk.

"The measures which are in place are in place for a reason. Our checks will continue throughout the weekend, and anybody blatantly flouting the rules, which have been made very clear, face being fined."

Police were given the temporary extra powers after groups of people from locked-down areas of the UK, where pubs and bars are closed, helped pack out Cardiff city centre's streets last weekend.

South Wales Police said alongside the vehicle checks, they have had more officers on duty, and these changes will be in place until 5pm on Sunday - covering the final weekend of England's lockdown.

