Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

1 November 2024, 22:08

UK GP visiting senior woman at home
UK GP visiting senior woman at home. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

GP practices and care homes could be forced to close under Labour’s new tax plans, health leaders claim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Health leaders have warned Labour’s plans to raise £25 billion by taxing employers could “fatally undermine” their mission to fix the NHS, with elderly Brits to “bear the brunt” of the cost.

The NHS is exempt from the tax rises unveiled in Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget, but care homes, GPs and pharmacies are run as private businesses and so will have to pay the 1.2 per cent increase in employer National Insurance.

This could lead to a £40,000 increase in costs for the average GP, a new report from the Times claims.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, told the publication: “For some, this extra financial burden will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, forcing them to make tough decisions on redundancies or even closing their practice, and ultimately it is our patients who will bear the brunt.”

Labour's Peter Kyle assures Andrew Marr that 'austerity is absolutely not there'

While the British Medical Association claimed some GPs “simply will not be able to afford these increases, and will have to reduce their staff and services, or even close their doors entirely.”

Despite Labour’s massive £22.6 billion investment into the NHS in Wednesday’s budget, some have said these tax rises could undermine efforts to bring it back from the brink of collapse.

Detractors claim that if private social care facilities are forced to close, the NHS will be forced to pick up the pieces.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Efforts to strengthen our health services will be fatally undermined for as long as social care can only limp along.

Ben Kentish challenges Treasury Minister about the Budget's implications.

“Without good community-based care, older patients get stuck in hospital and patient flow grinds to a halt. I fear we’ll see the consequences all too clearly this winter, as ambulance times lengthen, and A&E departments struggle to cope. It is older and disabled people who depend on good care to live decent, full lives, who bear the brunt.”

This comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves seeks to calm the markets and provide reassurance of the UK's stability after her Budget borrowing spree sparked jitters.

The Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year - a little over 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) - funded by increased taxes and borrowing.

The scale of extra borrowing - around £32 billion a year on average - saw yields on government bonds increase as the market responded to the Chancellor's plans.

Ms Reeves has played down the impact, saying that "markets will move on any given day" and sought to offer reassurance of her commitment to "economic and fiscal stability".

Rachel Reeves confirmed the tax hike in her autumn Budget
Rachel Reeves confirmed the tax hike in her autumn Budget. Picture: Getty

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), had warned that the "implausibly low spending increases" in the Budget meant there was a risk taxes would have to rise again if the economic growth Labour is depending on does not materialise.

But the Chancellor told Channel 4 she would "absolutely not" come back and raise taxes once again.

She said: "We have now set the envelope of spending for this Parliament, and we're going to live within our means."

Asked if she was worried about the market response, Ms Reeves said: "Markets will move on any given day, but we have now put our public finances on a firm footing with robust fiscal rules."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the Chancellor's Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.

In an unusual move, the Washington-based watchdog said: "We support the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue."

But the verdict of the IMF appeared not to reassure financial markets.

The yield - or interest rate - on a 10-year gilt, an indicator for the cost of state borrowing, hit 4.568% on Thursday afternoon, the highest point since August 2023, while the pound also weakened against the dollar.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves Visit West Midlands, Following Presentation Of Autumn Budget
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves Visit West Midlands, Following Presentation Of Autumn Budget. Picture: Getty

Ms Reeves was asked if she was worried that the country could be heading for a "Liz Truss situation".

"The number one commitment of this Government is economic and fiscal stability which is why we put in place yesterday in the Budget robust fiscal rules that we will meet two years early," she told Bloomberg TV.

"We have more headroom than the previous government left us, and that is important," the Chancellor said, insisting that the public finances are "on a stable and a solid trajectory".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy not giving up as she launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'

Police crime scene tape UK

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing

Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker

Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain

More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Holly Newton

Mum of murdered teen Holly Newton says CCTV was like 'horror movie' as ex-boyfriend jailed for her murder
Logan Macphail has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Holly Newton

'Jealous' teen stalker jailed for life after stabbing to death 15-year-old ex-girlfriend after she dumped him
Jose 28

Tributes pour in for former Valencia footballer, 28, killed in Spanish flash floods - as up to 400 feared dead
Global announces its most extensive coverage for the US election

Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

At least two people have died and six injured when a gunman opened fire on Halloween party-goers in Orlando

Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

Tube fares are set to rise next year

Misery for Londoners as Starmer orders Sadiq Khan to hike Tube and rail fares next year as part of funding deal
Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

Vanessa Feltz extends her popular LBC Saturday show with new Sunday programme

The family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport hours before her body was found

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home
A city in England is looking at banning cyclists from pedestrian areas in the centre

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News