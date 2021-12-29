Social care system 'handing children over' to criminal gangs, report finds

29 December 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 29 December 2021, 13:52

The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system.
The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The current social care system is not fit for purpose and is "handing some children over" to criminal gangs, a report has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The report found that while some children are taken into care to safeguard them from county lines and criminal exploitation, they can be put in more serious danger in the system.

It concluded that on some occasions, sources from within local authorities have even tipped off criminal gangs once vulnerable teenagers are moved into unregulated accommodation.

The findings from the Commission on Young Lives say that the system, designed to protect vulnerable teenagers, is "infuriatingly inadequate" and has not kept up with older children's needs.

The findings come in the wake of serious pressure and criticism of the social care system following the tragic deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

A nationwide review into children's social care has since been launched.

The report's findings follow the deaths of 6-year-old Arthur and 16-month-old Star.
The report's findings follow the deaths of 6-year-old Arthur and 16-month-old Star. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson

Arthur died aged 6 last year following months of abuse at the hands of his father and stepmother. He suffered an unsurvivable brain injury.

Arthur's stepmother was jailed for a minimum of 29 years for murder, and his father for a minimum of 21 years for manslaughter.

Star died after a campaign of abuse, suffering "catastrophic" injuries at the hands of her mother's girlfriend. She was just 16 months old.

Concerns had been raised about Star's wellbeing before her death by those who knew her.

Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter's death, while partner Savannah Brockhill was jailed for 25 years for murder.

The age of children in care is increasing, analysis from the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory found, with the number of 16 and 17-year-olds in care making up 23% of all children in care as of March this year.

Read more: London council 'culture of cover-up' saw Lambeth care home children abused

The report found many vulnerable teenagers who are taken into care are moved away from their local area and support networks, and sometimes to areas which have higher levels of crime.

Some of the children who go into care are "more likely to experience instability through multiple placement moves and changes in social worker" and are placed in "completely unsuitable" housing.

According to the authors of the report, criminal gangs target vulnerable teenagers in a "serious and ruthless" manner, giving them responsibilities before robbing them and leaving them indebted to criminals.

The rising numbers of teenagers in care show a "failure of prevention", the report states. It recommends the government set up a Vulnerable Teenagers At Risk ministerial task force, and that the Department of Education initiate a Teenager in Care package of support including the financing of new local community children's homes.

Read more: '2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Anne Longfield, chair of the Commission on Young Lives and the former children's commissioner, said: "A children's social care system that is supposed to protect vulnerable teenagers is frequently putting them in even greater danger.

"Often, we may as well be handing over children directly to ruthless gangs and criminals. It is unfit for purpose.

"We know the number of vulnerable teenagers at risk of exploitation entering the care system is becoming older, with more complex and expensive needs, and growing.

Read more: Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder

"We also know this is putting an enormous strain on the whole children's social care system.

"The recent horrific murders of two young children show the tragic consequence of a child protection system stretched to its absolute limit."

In 2021 almost 2,000 children in care in London alone were living in semi-independent accommodation, with more than 4,000 spending time in a location outside of their borough.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We recognise many vulnerable young people face new and growing risks, which is why we are providing targeted support through our specialist alternative provision and SAFE taskforces, backed by £45 million, to keep these young people engaged in their education and to prevent them becoming involved in criminal activity.

"While the independent review of children's social care continues, we are urgently reforming the system to address growing pressures.

"This includes by introducing national standards and new oversight from Ofsted for supported accommodation, and maintaining and increasing the number of places in these homes backed by £259 million."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson wants Brits to test themselves before heading out to party - despite a lack of availability on the Government website

'Shambles': Boris says test before NYE parties while Govt site shows they're unavailable

The Prime Minister has urged caution over New Year's celebrations.

PM says 'be sensible' for NYE, as people 'plan to travel to England to escape Covid rules'

Leona has been missing since December 20

Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

The Government has been asked to think about isolation requirements again

Slash isolation time to get people back to work, Government told

Families face a cost of living crisis over rising energy and tax bills, it's been warned

'Cost of living catastrophe': Families face £1,200 hit as energy bills soar and taxes rise

A Surrey Police officer drags an Insulate Britain climate activist on the M25 in September.

'Selfish' Insulate Britain protests cost taxpayer over £4m

The NHS will text booster vaccine reminders to more than 600,000 people this week.

'Jabby new year': NHS to send hundreds of thousands more texts in fresh booster plea

Atesh in Milton Keynes.

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in bar's smoking area

Minister Gillian Keegan said ahead of New Year's Eve: 'Do try to enjoy yourselves… but cautiously.'

New Covid case record set as govt says people should still enjoy NYE – 'but cautiously'

Parts of UK experienced a white Christmas

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet after 'warmest ever' New Year's Eve

Armed police officers on guard at the Henry VIII Gate at Windsor Castle following an intruder entering the grounds on Christmas Day.

Crossbow ownership laws to be reviewed after Christmas Day incident at Windsor Castle

Covid testing in Times Square, New York

US cuts isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid to five days

Leona Peach has been missing for over a week.

Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago

The hospitality industry has called the decision not to introduce new measures a "lifeline".

'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year

A drive through testing clinic in Sydney, Australia

Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error

A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

People cross the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris

France increases pressure on unvaccinated amid record Covid infections
Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad

Man reveals fugitive secret in ‘deathbed confession’

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

A Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia

Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash

A medical worker wearing protective gear holds plastic gloves for visitors waiting in line for testing at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea

Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases
Hong Kong arrests

Pro-democracy news outlet to close after police raids in Hong Kong
Elon Musk

China complains to US over Elon Musk’s ‘dangerous’ satellites
Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean

Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out
Denver shooting scene

Gunman who killed five people in shooting spree ‘knew most of his victims’
Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam, centre, is escorted by police officers

Hong Kong police arrest six people and raid pro-democracy news outlet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain
UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police