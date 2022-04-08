Cargo plane snaps in half after making emergency landing and skidding off runway

8 April 2022, 16:32

The plane broke in half right after making an emergency landing
The plane broke in half right after making an emergency landing. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

A DHL cargo jet slid off the runway and broke in half while landing at San Jose's international airport on Thursday, shutting down the airport, but not injuring crew.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaria Airport just west of the capital, but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.

Hector Chaves, director the Costa Rica Fire Department, said that upon landing the aircraft skidded, turned and broke in two, exposing its cargo.

"Units mobilised to remove the pilot and co-pilot," Mr Chaves said.

"Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system."

A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL said both pilots were unharmed, but one was being undergoing a medical check as a precaution.

DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said the company was working with airport authorities to move the plane so flights could resume.

He said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

Both pilots escape unharmed
Both pilots escape unharmed. Picture: Getty
The airport was closed after the incident
The airport was closed after the incident. Picture: Getty

DHL is a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Luis Miranda, deputy director of civil aviation for Costa Rica, said the plane had gone only about 35 miles from the airport when it requested permission to turn back from its planned flight to Guatemala City.

He said the pilot and co-pilot were the only crew members aboard the plane, which was carrying only about two-and-a-half hours worth of fuel.

Read more: Scandal-hit Met chief Cressida Dick tearfully leaves Scotland Yard for final time

Read more: Russia's twisted ‘for our children’ message on missile used to slaughter refugees

The airport administration said the crash would keep the airport closed to incoming and outgoing flights until at least 6pm.

Some flights would be diverted to Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, about 125 miles north west of San Jose.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Airports have been under increased pressure, but what are your rights if you are caught in delays?

Affected by plane, train or ferry chaos? Your consumer rights explained

Breaking
Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey

The Queen pulls out of Maundy Day church service and Prince Charles will take her place

The Greenland Shark was thought to be around 100 years old

Greenland shark found dead on Cornish beach from meningitis in 'world first'

Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper tabled the motion calling for the Garrick Club to allow female members

Campaign to axe Garrick Club's controversial men-only rule reaches Commons

Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the insolvency act

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker guilty of four charges over 2017 bankruptcy

Wizz Air is charging Ukrainian refugees to put bags in the hold as they flee from the conflict from neighbouring countries on free flights

Ukraine refugees' shock as Wizz Air charges for luggage on free flights away from conflict

Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, were killed when Martin Newman smashed into a stationary car they were in

Drink driver jailed after smashing into car on hard shoulder, killing two children

Dame Cressida Dick left Scotland Yard for the final time today

Scandal-hit Met chief Cressida Dick tearfully leaves Scotland Yard for final time

Emily Bridges is at the centre of cycling's trans row

British cycling bans transgender competitors as policy is 'unfair on women riders'

The evacuation happened at Cabot Square in Canary Wharf

Mass evacuation at London's Canary Wharf after 'chemical incident' at health club

Dizzee Rascal has been given a community order

Dizzee Rascal dodges jail as he is ordered to wear tag for assaulting ex-fiancee

Selamaj has been jailed for life over Sabina Nessa's murder

Sabina Nessa's killer who beat teacher to death with road sign jailed for life

A British man and his son went missing on the diving trip.

Missing British man and son feared dead after drug captain abandons them off Malaysia coast
The Night Tube will return to the Jubilee line next month

Night Tube to return on Jubilee line next month as London bounces back from pandemic

At least 39 civilians and four children died in the attack

Russia's twisted ‘for our children’ message on missile used to slaughter more than 50 refugees
A 34-year-old mother who is battling terminal bowel cancer has revealed she was 'called into hospital to be scolded by NHS doctors'

London mum, 34, with terminal cancer 'scolded by NHS doctors' after slamming 'awful' care

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roger Ng

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in £3.4bn plot to loot Malaysian state fund
SpaceX

SpaceX launches three private visitors to space station for £42m each
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces kill Palestinian over Tel Aviv attack as third victim dies
Russia Ukraine War

Dozens killed in missile strike on Ukraine railway station crowded with evacuees
Vladimir Putin

EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lankan business leaders demand end to political impasse

France Presidential Election

Macron confident as far-right rival Le Pen closes in ahead of presidential vote
Ukraine

39 killed as rocket hits Ukraine railway station crowded with fleeing civilians
The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia

Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 7 2022

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police