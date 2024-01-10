'Caring and sensitive' mum, 31, left dying for over a day after fall at home, as partner didn't call 999 for 33 hours

10 January 2024, 16:11

Amy Harper
Amy Harper. Picture: MuchLoved

By Kit Heren

A "caring and sensitive" mother was left to die for over a day after she collapsed on the floor, with her partner steadfastly ignoring her.

Amy Harper died in January 2021 after a head injury caused by an "unexplained" fall at the home she shared with her partner Matthew Cowley in Birkby in Huddersfield.

Mr Cowley told a coroner's court that he had come home from work on January 8 to find Ms Harper "intoxicated" from alcohol.

They got into an argument and he slammed a door, which broke some glass. He said he heard a "big bang" and found Ms Harper in the kitchen on her back.

He said he was unable to get her back up, but she was still breathing. He covered her in a blanket and left her as he went to bed.

Amy Harper
Amy Harper. Picture: MuchLoved

Mr Cowley said she was still on the floor in the morning, and had wet herself. He changed her and put her on the sofa, where she stayed all day.

At 5am the next day, Mr Cowley found that Ms Harper was not breathing. He called an ambulance, and paramedics found that she was already dead.

The cause of her death was head injuries.

Ms Harper and Mr Cowley had a "volatile" relationship characterised by heavy drinking. They had met in 2019, and she moved in soon with him soon afterwards.

Amy Harper
Amy Harper. Picture: MuchLoved

At the time of her death, Mr Cowley was already being investigated by police on suspicion of attacking Ms Harper.

Coroner Martin Fleming asked Mr Cowley if he had pushed Ms Harper. He replied "absolutely not" and added that there were "no obvious signs" that she was seriously hurt.

Asked by the coroner if the fact that she had wet herself and had not moved from the floor should have been a "red flag", Mr Harper said: "In hindsight, yes."

Mr Fleming said that Mr Cowley had had several opportunities to "do the right thing" but that the extent of Ms Harper's head injuries was so severe that taking action sooner would probably not have saved her anyway.

Police said there was no direct evidence of Mr Cowley being involved in Ms Harper's death, and he had not been arrested.

A tribute to Ms Harper online read: "Much loved mum of Lilly and George, beloved daughter of Claire and Shane and step-daughter to Anne, dear sister of Leanne, Tya, Kenzie, Ryan and Mia, sadly missed auntie of Jac, a loving granddaughter and a sadly missed niece and cousin.

"She is much loved and will always be remembered."

