Masked men steal safe from home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, report says

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly had his home burgled by two masked men. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Masked burglars have raided and stolen a safe from the Liverpool home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to reports.

Two men in black waterproof clothing and black balaclavas broke into a property at Hall Road East, Crosby, on Friday evening.

Ancelotti's daughter was home alone at the time of the raid and managed to disturb the pair once they had entered the residence, according to the Liverpool Echo.

She was unharmed but the two men made off with a safe, police said.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police, which was alerted at around 6:35pm, did not mention the football manager but said in a statement: "Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"The property will be forensically examined and CCTV opportunities are being explored."

Ancelotti, 61 and originally from Italy, joined Everton in December 2019 and his side currently sits in seventh place in the Premier League.

He has won multiple league and Champions League titles and previously managed AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

High-profile figures in football have been targeted by a number of criminal gangs in recent years.

In May last year, Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint by robbers in his home who stole several valuable items, including jewellery and watches before fleeing.

Last summer, Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled while he celebrated the team's Premier League title win, with jewellery and an Audi RS6 stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.