10 February 2025, 09:18 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 09:21

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The streets of Philadelphia were littered with pockets disorder on Sunday night as Eagles fans celebrated a triumphant Super Bowl win.

Crowds gathered across the city, with fireworks unleashed into the skies as football fans, many dressed in Green in support of the Eagles, celebrated their 40 to 22 win in New Orleans.

Streets lined with riot police were poised for disorder, with some fans seen to clash with law enforcement as crowd control barriers were kicked to the ground.

Sunday night's result saw the Eagles crowned champions, with the 59th Super Bowl half time show featuring a star-studded performance from Kendrick Lemar.

It also featured a cameo from saw Samuel L. Jackson, who appeared dressed as Uncle Sam.

Cops estimated some 10,000 Eagles fans took to the streets following the win, with fires seen to blaze as riot police stepped in.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate winning Super Bowl Championship. Picture: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate winning Super Bowl Championship. Picture: Getty

Fans took to Broad Street in the city, with some climbing lamp posts and statues as they let off fireworks.

One crowd, who were seen travelling down 12th and Market streets, were spotted raiding a truck full of white towels outside a hotel, before setting fire to them.

US pop star Taylor Swift, US President Donald Trump, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, actor Paul Rudd and Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway were among the A-list stars watching the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Singer Swift was spotted in her suite at the Superdome, wearing a simple white tank top and denim shorts, about an hour before play began.

Donald Trump made history on Sunday, becoming the first-ever sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles fans clash with police during the Super Bowl celebrations. Picture: Getty

He was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from fans.

Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her partner, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce but unlike last year, received an icy welcome from the crowd.

Boos rang out in the stadium as her face was projected on the Jumbotron - with the majority of the crowd being Eagles fans.

Trump took to Truth Social after the match to mock Swift, writing: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift.

