Heartbreaking caller shares ordeal with cancer as family desperately raise funds for treatment

The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a mother are desperately raising funds for pay for her life-saving cancer treatment.

On Sunday morning, Carol spoke with LBC's Matthew Wright about her ordeal with the disease which has involved the removal of her right eye due to ocular melanoma.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "Carol Player aged 60 is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James.

"Her two sons Adam and Alex along with friends & family are raising funds to get her the treatment she desperately needs in order to save her life.

"Many of you may already be aware of our mum’s cancer story and the journey we have been on to this point.

"Unfortunately, our family finds ourselves in a position where we are again, having to appeal for help funding mum’s cancer treatment."

To donate to the fundraiser click here.