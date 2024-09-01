Heartbreaking caller shares ordeal with cancer as family desperately raise funds for treatment

1 September 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 1 September 2024, 10:12

The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life
The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a mother are desperately raising funds for pay for her life-saving cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Sunday morning, Carol spoke with LBC's Matthew Wright about her ordeal with the disease which has involved the removal of her right eye due to ocular melanoma.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "Carol Player aged 60 is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James.

"Her two sons Adam and Alex along with friends & family are raising funds to get her the treatment she desperately needs in order to save her life.

Heartbreaking LBC caller shares cancer treatment ordeal

"Many of you may already be aware of our mum’s cancer story and the journey we have been on to this point.

"Unfortunately, our family finds ourselves in a position where we are again, having to appeal for help funding mum’s cancer treatment."

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

Carol Player is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James
Carol Player is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James. Picture: GoFundMe

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People laying wreaths at monument at sunrise

Poland marks 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion

Benjamin Netanyahu speaking from a lectern

Hamas does not want ceasefire, says Netanyahu after six hostages found dead

Exclusive
A 32-year-old mother and a tourist died after being attacked in separate incidents while attending Carnival last weekend

Notting Hill Carnival should become ticketed event to prevent violent crime, says former Met detective

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child

Massive polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

Forecasters warn thunderstorms and heavy rain will develop in the south of England on Sunday morning, then moving northwards

Warning as thunderstorms move in across parts of UK following yellow weather alert from Met Office

Composite photo of six hostages

Bodies of six hostages seized by Hamas recovered from Gaza

Ilham Aliyev making an address, with one arm raised

Azerbaijan stages snap election expected to maintain president’s dominance

Oasis in Concert at Wetlands, NYC - 1994

Oasis tickets for 2025 reunion tour sell out in less than a day

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39

Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39 as clubs pay tribute

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza

Bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Hamas recovered from tunnel in Gaza

Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, pictured on screen speak during the Democratic National Convention

Family confirms death of Israel-American hostage in Gaza

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

Harris says Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ at Arlington event

Labour could scrap traditional times tables tests at the behest of unions, according to reports.

Labour to 'scrap times-tables tests' as Government vows to get tough on school absences

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead.

Three children and a man found dead inside Staines homes as police referred to IOPC

Smoke is billowing into the sky after reports of a large explosion across the Thames from The O2 in London.

Explosion and smoke plume rocks east London after 'pre-planned explosion' spreads out of control

Wrecked bus

Seven killed, more than 30 hurt in Mississippi bus crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volunteers for an air-defence unit prepare a machine gun near Bucha, Kyiv

Seven killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine’s east

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 - days after he collapsed on stage during a gig.

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

Two ships collide

Chinese and Philippine vessels collide at disputed atoll

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verret

Norwegian princess marries US shaman before star-studded audience

A solider in green combats stands in a road

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue

A building on fire

Five killed by Russian strike as Moscow continues latest push in Ukraine’s east

Police have confirmed that Cher Maximen (top right) and Shakiel Thibou (bottom right) have both died after Notting Hill Carnival attacks

Double tragedy as mum and tourist attacked in Notting Hill Carnival incidents both die

PC Jake Cummings, 25, has been charged with rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and voyeurism

Serving Met officer to stand trial on sex offence charges including rape and voyeurism

Fergal Sharkey has told LBC News Thames Water is to blame for the state of its own finances

Environmental campaigner Fergal Sharkey hits back at 'petulant' Thames Water after proposed 60% bill increase
Photo of Noel GALLAGHER and Liam GALLAGHER and OASIS

Viagogo defends listing Oasis tickets for inflated prices - despite warning from band over reselling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit