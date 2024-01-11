Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

By LBC

LBC is pleased to reveal Carol Vorderman is joining the station to front a new Sunday programme, starting this weekend.

One of the country’s most popular and respected presenters, Carol is joining the UK’s number one commercial news talk brand, whose opinionated line-up spans both left and right, to host her own Sunday afternoon programme from 4pm to 7pm.

Packed with opinion and intelligent debate, Carol’s new show will see her tackling the biggest stories and issues that matter to LBC’s audience across the UK.

In recent weeks, Carol has been a guest presenter on LBC, and following a huge response from listeners, she joins the station’s powerhouse of broadcasting talent, which includes Nick Ferrari, who is celebrating 20 years as the host of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this month, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Andrew Marr, Tom Swarbrick, Iain Dale and Matt Frei.

In addition to listening live every Sunday from 4pm, audiences will be able listen back to Carol's new show on demand at any time – along with all of LBC's programmes – on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Carol Vorderman said: "I'm delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station. More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I'm looking forward to returning to a medium that I love. And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics! On Sunday afternoon, I'll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion.

"I won't be shy to say things that others won't and I'll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour. And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan: 'the times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!"

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Managing Editor, said: “Now more than ever, listeners want candid, intelligent debate where people are free to air their views openly. LBC’s callers provide a unique insight into what people right across the country are thinking and feeling, and I’m delighted Carol will be debating the big issues with them each week.

"Carol’s straight-talking and incisive opinion make her the perfect fit alongside what is already the UK’s best team of speech broadcasters, and I know she will help ensure LBC continues to lead the way as the home of the UK’s best opinion-led broadcasting.”

In addition to listening live every Sunday from 4pm, audiences will be able listen back to Carol’s new show on demand at any time – along with all of LBC’s programmes – on Global Player, the official LBC app.

LBC is available across the UK on Global Player, DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.