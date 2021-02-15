Caroline Flack: Friends remember Love Island presenter to mark year since her death

15 February 2021, 15:41

Caroline Flack died a year ago today
Caroline Flack died a year ago today. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Caroline Flack's friends, including ex-boyfriend Lewis Burton and current Love Island host Laura Whitmore, have remembered the star on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Flack took her own life on February 15 last year at the age of 40.

On Monday, the hashtag #bekind - which the TV presenter used herself on social media in the months before her death - was trending on Twitter.

Burton posted a picture of the pair together and wrote on Instagram Stories: "I will never forget you."

Love Island, which Flack presented, also paid tribute, posting “always in our hearts” on Twitter.

Whitmore posted an image on Instagram with the words: "You've got to laugh a little, cry a little, until the clouds roll by a little."

Love Island’s narrator Iain Stirling also remembered his friend.

Accompanying a picture of the pair sharing a drink together, he wrote: "To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x"

Presenter and friend Dawn O'Porter said Flack's death is "still as raw" one year later.

"It's good to talk about grief because no matter how alone it makes you feel, you are actually surrounded by a lot of people who have felt it too," she said.

"If you dare to open up it does help."

And she wrote next to a picture of Flack smiling: "I miss you my love."

TV presenter Amanda Holden shared a photograph of the two of them hugging, alongside the post: "I think about this little one a lot, what she would be up now and how she would be coping in this weird new world that changes every day.. She is missed."

Singer Pixie Lott, who competed alongside Flack in 2014’s Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: "Love you forever and ever, beautiful tiny dancer.

"#bekind Caza always was to me and I still can't believe this happened."

A coroner later said Flack killed herself because she knew she was being prosecuted for assault and could not face the coverage.

