Caroline Flack: Tributes pour in after former Love Island host dies

Caroline Flack died today at the age of 40. Picture: PA

Tributes from the world of showbiz have poured in after the death of Caroline Flack at the age of 40.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her London flat.

A statement from her family read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

Laura Whitmore, who took over hosting the Love Island from Flack this winter, tweeted: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't", followed by a broken hearted emoji.

TV presenter Jonathan Ross revealed he had been in touch with Flack recently, said: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It's awful."

X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary posted on Instagram writing: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit."

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Susanna Reid tweeted: "My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her."

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who appeared last year with Ms Flack in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, tweeted: "My heart goes out to Caroline Flack and everyone who loved her. It's just awful.

"In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy."

My heart goes out to Caroline Flack and everyone who loved her. It’s just awful. In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) February 15, 2020

A number of Love Island contestants tweeted their condolences.

Series five Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague wrote: "I'm utterly shocked and heartbroken," she wrote. "Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace".

Series two contestant Zara Holland tweeted: "The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak."

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.