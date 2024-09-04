'Four dead and 30 injured' in Georgia high school shooting

By Henry Moore

At least 'four people have been killed and a further 30 injured' during a school shooting in Georgia.

Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia was placed under lockdown after school officials reported hearing gunfire.

At least four people are dead and 30 more injured, according to a report by CNN.

One suspect is in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Shortly before 10.30am "officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting", the sheriff's office statement said.

"Casualties have been reported, however, details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time," the statement added.

The school has now been cleared with students released to their families, according to local media.

The school has said it will provide more details when they can.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

In a statement, the FBI’s Atlanta office said: “FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

“Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

Calls and messages to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the school were not immediately returned.

Apalachee High School has about 1,900 students, according to records from Georgia education officials. It became Barrow County's second largest public high school when it opened in 2000, according to the Barrow County School System

It is named after the Apalachee River on the southern edge of Barrow County.

This is a breaking story, more follows...