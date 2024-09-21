Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip

21 September 2024, 11:56

Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said
Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A missing cat has been reunited with his owners after a 900-mile journey across the US, two months after being separated from them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rayne Beau - pronounced 'rainbow' - arrived back in California after going missing in Wyoming during a camping trip with his owners Benny and Susanne Anguiano

It is unclear how he made it home - but Ms Anguiano said she thought he went "mostly on his own" because he lost 40% of his body weight and his paws were "really beat up".

The story unfolded after Anguianos and their two cats arrived at Yellowstone's Fishing Bridge RV Park on June 4 for the cats' first trip to the forest. Soon after they arrived Rayne Beau was startled and ran into nearby trees. The couple looked for him for four days, laying out his favourite treats and toys.

When they finally had to drive back to Salinas, California, on June 8, Mrs Anguiano said she was crushed but never lost hope she would find him.

Rayne Beau was also reunited with his twin sister
Rayne Beau was also reunited with his twin sister. Picture: Social media

"We were entering the Nevada desert and all of a sudden I see a double rainbow. And I took a picture of it and I thought, that's a sign. That's a sign for our rainbow that he's going to be OK," she said.

In August, the Anguianos received amazing news when a microchip company messaged them that their cat was at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Roseville, California, nearly 900 miles from Yellowstone.

He was only about 200 miles away from his home in Salinas.

A woman who first saw Rayne Beau wandering the streets of the northern California city fed him and gave him water until she trapped him on August 3 and took him to the local SPCA.

The next day, the Anguianos drove to Roseville and picked up their cat, who had lost six pounds in weight.

Benny and Susanne Anguiano
Benny and Susanne Anguiano. Picture: Social media

"I believe truly that he made that trek mostly on his own. His paws were really beat up. Lost 40% of his body weight, had really low protein levels because of inadequate nutrition. So he was not cared for," Mrs Anguiano said.

The couple still do not know how their cat got to Roseville but believe he was trying to get home. They have reached out to the media hoping to fill in the blanks.

Mr Anguiano said that besides microchipping their cats, they have also fitted two of them with air tags and Rayne Beau with a GPS global tracker.

The cats love travelling in the camper van and looking out of the big windows to see deer, squirrels and other animals but they are not ready to get on the road with their pets again any time soon, he said.

"It was a very ugly feeling after we lost him," Mr Anguiano said. "We'll have to practise camping at home and camp in the driveway to get him used to it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Diane Abbott has claimed that Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires'

Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations

Russia Ukraine War

Russian arms depot on fire after Ukraine launches more than 100 drones

Lisa Nandy spoke to Matthew Wright on LBC this morning

'We will keep pensioners warm this winter', minister vows, despite winter fuel payment cut

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua

Relief as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

Rayne Beau looks out of the window of a camper van

Lost cat reunited with owners after amazing 900-mile journey across US

Exclusive
Matthew Wright has revealed his bizarre and intrusive encounter with Mohamed Al Fayed

Matthew Wright reveals bizarre time he met Mohamed Al Fayed, as nearly 200 women make sex assault claims

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 31

Exclusive
Around 190 women have come forward against Mohamed Al Fayed, a lawyer for alleged victims has said

Over 150 more women come forward with sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed, lawyer for 'victims' says

Martin Jackson has been jailed

London shoplifter jailed after taking £14,000 of goods and committing nearly 100 offences

Two Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes

Two Hezbollah commanders among at least 31 killed in IDF strike, as Hamas warns Israel will 'pay the price'

A tornado swept through a part of Hampshire on Friday

Tornado blows down trees as it sweeps through Hampshire, with storm warnings across southern England and Wales

Mohammed Al Fayed

Fulham 'protected' female players from Al Fayed, as ex-manager says sex assault claims were 'no surprise'

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Carolina Execution

Inmate dies by lethal injection in South Carolina’s first execution in 13 years

Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law, UN rights chief says

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by Rust involuntary manslaughter dismissal

Angela Rayner has committed to making "irreversible" changes to devolution laws

Angela Rayner vows to make 'irreversible' changes in 'devolution revolution' for northern England
Election 2024 Voting Begins

First in-person votes cast in US presidential election

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Hezbollah confirms death of top military official in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least 14 killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

An aerial view of Three Mile Island in the US

Infamous US nuclear site Three Mile Island to reopen in deal with Microsoft

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit