What are the categories and tiers for the Covid-19 vaccine?

18 January 2021, 11:39

Covid-19 vaccination Phase 1 is going well in England
Covid-19 vaccination Phase 1 is going well in England. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

How do you get invited for a Covid-19 vaccine? And what are the immunisation groups? Here’s what you need to know about when you’ll get your coronavirus jab.

The coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out across England with mass vaccination centres, GPs and hospitals all delivering the Pfizer and Oxford jab to the most vulnerable.

As millions receive their immunisations already, the Vaccine Minister has also revealed plans for 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks to ensure as much of the population is protected against the virus as possible.

So as the over 70s and clinically vulnerable are officially invited for their Covid jabs as part of the next categories, here’s a look at the tiers for the vaccine and when you’re likely to get yours.

Will teachers and police officers be prioritised for the coronavirus vaccinations?

Here’s also a look at how you will get invited for the Covid-19 vaccine:

Mass Covid vaccination sites are opening across the country
Mass Covid vaccination sites are opening across the country. Picture: PA

What are the categories and tiers for the Covid-19 vaccine?

The current aim is to vaccinate the majority of the top four priority groups in Phase 1 by mid-Feb. This includes:

- Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers.

- Those aged 75 and over.

- Those aged 70 years and over and people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable.

- Those aged 65 and over.

The rest of Phase 1 then goes in the order of:

- All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality.

- All those 60 years of age and over.

- All those 55 years of age and over.

- All those 50 years of age and over.

Those in the next categories and tiers are yet to be confirmed but it seems Phase 2 could focus on those more exposed to coronavirus in the workplace such as teachers, police officers, first responders, the military and transport workers.

Covid vaccine categories are to protect those at risk and who are exposed the most
Covid vaccine categories are to protect those at risk and who are exposed the most. Picture: PA

How do you get invited for a Covid-19 vaccine?

You’ll be invited to have your jab when it’s your turn by phone or letter and then you’ll need to ring up and book in.

