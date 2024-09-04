Breaking News

70 firefighters rush to tower block fire in south London

The fire in Catford. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Dozens of firefighters in ten fire engines rushed to a fire in a tower block in Catford, south London on Wednesday.

Emergency services received 50 calls about the fire, which was in two flats on the ninth and tenth storey of the block.

Firefighters said the fire was under control by about 2.30, with no reports of any injuries.

In an earlier statement, London Fire Brigade said: "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford.

"Two flats on the 9th and 10th floors of the building are currently alight.

"Rushey Green remains closed between Rosenthal Road and Honley Road and people are advised to avoid the area whilst firefighters work to bring the fire under control.

Flats on fire in #Catford with people in building. Horrible scenes. Fire brigade at rescue @BBCLondonNews pic.twitter.com/a2QNrE0oAK — Thomas Chapman (@maverickchapman) September 4, 2024

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken almost 50 calls to the blaze.

"The Brigade was called at 1251. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time."

It comes on the same day that the final report from the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people was released.