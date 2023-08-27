Catherine Tyldesley cancels 40th birthday party months after outrage over request for 100 free cakes from baker

27 August 2023, 19:34

Actress Catherine Tyldesley hit back in the storm over a demand for free cakes
TV star Catherine Tyldesley has cancelled her 40th birthday party - months after she was slammed as her party planner tried to source 100 free cakes for the bash but only offered 'exposure' as payment. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

TV star Catherine Tyldesley has cancelled her 40th birthday party - months after she was slammed as her party planner tried to source 100 free cakes for the bash but only offered 'exposure' as payment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Party planner Nvrlnd asked baker Rebecca Severs for more than 100 free cakes - a birthday cake for the former Coronation Street actress, a smaller cake for her husband, and 100 cupcakes.

Now the bash has been cancelled altogether, according to the Sun, following the backlash.

Read More: Michel Roux Jr to close celebrated London restaurant Le Gavroche to focus on work-life balance

NVRLND offered no payment other than exposure, saying that "payment would be made in the form of promotion on their socials with over 700k followers", as well as being covered in a celebrity magazine.

The former Corrie star's bash has been cancelled altogether, according to the Sun, following the backlash.
The former Corrie star's bash has been cancelled altogether, according to the Sun, following the backlash. Picture: Getty

"The party has a guest lists [sic] full of celebrities and industry from tv / film and music, so loads of work would come from it," the publicist added.

The baker turned the offer down, saying: "I'm so sorry to hear that your client has fallen on such hard times that they can't afford to pay small businesses for their services."

"Unfortunately, as my mortgage provider doesn't take payment 'in the form of promotion on their socials', and my staff can't feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I'll have to decline your very generous offer."

Ms Severs has since revealed that her business is booming after ‘cakegate’.

Ms Severs, from Keighley in Yorkshire, sells cakes and provides baking classes through her bakery, which she founded seven years ago.

Her business, The Three Birds Bakery, has been inundated with demand after she called out a company for requesting 100 free cakes for a celebrity birthday party in exchange for “exposure”.

Party planner Nvrlnd asked baker Rebecca Severs for more than 100 free cakes - a birthday cake for the former Coronation Street actress, a smaller cake for her husband, and 100 cupcakes.
Party planner Nvrlnd asked baker Rebecca Severs for more than 100 free cakes - a birthday cake for the former Coronation Street actress, a smaller cake for her husband, and 100 cupcakes. Picture: Facebook

Posting the email exchanges online, Rebecca’s post went viral and attracted the support of hundreds - much to her surprise.

“I don't have a huge social media following, so I thought it would just be a bit of fun,” she said.

The mum-of-three was shocked to find the sudden surge in demand that followed, with customers queuing outside the door of her small business, her phone ringing off the hook and staff having to work into the early hours of the morning to meet demand.

Rebecca started baking as a toddler alongside her mum and late aunt, who inspired her love of cake decorating.

“It was always the dream to open a shop in Keighley,” she told the Daily Mirror.

Initially she was so keen to get her feet off the ground and working from her family kitchen, she realised she wasn’t charging enough to make a profit.

Rebecca Severs (pictured) has since revealed that her business is booming after ‘cakegate’.
Rebecca Severs (pictured) has since revealed that her business is booming after ‘cakegate’. Picture: Facebook/Little Birds Bakery

“I remember working it out after one Christmas — I made £2 an hour — and thinking, why am I doing this? It's so stressful and it's so time-consuming but I'm not really making a proper wage.”

“It's gone better than I could ever have hoped,” she continued.

“We've already had to recruit more staff, and we've had brilliant support from the local community. Keighley is a town full of friendly, supportive and close-knit people.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Reeves has confirmed that Labour will not create any wealth taxes if it wins the next general election.

Labour rules out wealth taxes if it win next election in major departure from Corbyn-era policy

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General store that was the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Sheriff provides details of Jacksonville shooting

Provan was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when the former Metropolitan Police officer was jailed for 16 years at Wood Green Crown Court for raping a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague this month.

Sadiq Khan moves to block pension of former Met Police serial rapist Adam Provan after conviction

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville shooting: Sadness, not rage urged after three black people killed

The FBU is preparing a new legal challenge to ministerial plans to resume housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge, moored in Dorset

Bibby Stockholm plans face fresh legal challenge over Government's 'callous disregard' for safety

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

The kennels are close to the Holloway near Dudley

'We are absolutely devastated': Eleven pet dogs killed in horror kennel fire

A wildfire near the north-eastern Greek village of Sykorrahi

600 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft struggle to control Greek wildfires

A balloon-seller next to piles of sandbags blocking windows of a building in Kyiv

Ukraine investigates mid-air crash that killed three pilots

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges ‘gigantic fraud’ in election result

Prigozhin was reportedly onboard a plane that crashed between Moscow and St Petersburg

Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis, Russian investigators claim

A helicopter and ambulance involved in the rescue mission after the crash

Three US Marines killed in military plane crash in Australia

The Mayor of London is building a more elaborate way of charging drivers on roads in the capital

Khan's next Ulez? London mayor 'mulls pay-per-mile road tax' using emission zone cameras

Justice secretary Alex Chalk will oversee the new guidelines

'Life means life': Government to expand whole-life prison sentences for most depraved killers

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

White man fatally shoots three black people in ‘racially motivated’ attack

Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Florida shooting that left three dead was racially motivated, sheriff says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' exposed by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford

Miss Hitler beauty pageant's self-titled 'Aryan Angel' unmasked by Nazi hunters as 42-year-old mum from Oxford
Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election after troubled vote

March on Washington Dream Speech

Martin Luther King’s I Have A Dream speech remembered 60 years on

The risky feat saw the thieves traverse plummeting gorges on narrow steel cables in search of their target - a charity collection box.

Thieves pull off shocking high-altitude heist in Switzerland leaving climbers baffled

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Fish market in Japan faces uncertainty after radioactive water released

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

11 members of Spain's coaching staff quit over Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

Obit Bob Barker

Game show host Bob Barker dies aged 99, publicist says

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow
Election 2024 Debate Fundraising

Florida declares state of emergency as tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tory MP Nadine Dorries resigns Commons seat 'with immediate effect' two months after promising to quit as MP

'Whipping up a public frenzy': Nadine Dorries resigns 'with immediate effect' in scathing attack on PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit