Exclusive

'Cats should be kept indoors', claims PETA following proposed ban on feline pets

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A PETA spokesperson has said "cats should be kept indoors" following reports the SNP was considering a ban on owning the animal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An animal welfare body employed to advise Scotland’s government called for the ban, saying pet felines are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Cats are believed to kill around 250,000 bats and 27 million birds in the UK each year, leading to the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) lobbying for the ban in areas where wildlife is at risk.

Speaking to LBC, PETA spokesperson Jennifer White has said "cats should be kept indoors" due to the impact they have on local wildlife as well as the risks cats face themselves by being outside.

She said: “Cats should be kept indoors. Whether that's because they are responsible for killing or maiming billions of native birds and other small animals or whether it’s because they are at risk of being hit from cars or ingesting antifreeze or being attacked by dogs.

“There are so many dangers out there and the best thing we can do for cats and dogs is to keep cats indoors.”

Read more: Scots could be banned from owning cats under new proposal

Read more: Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal. Picture: Getty

She added: “We have to remember that cats didn’t choose to be domesticated by humans and it's now on us to ensure their safety, and the reality is that many cats that are allowed to roam outside unsupervised - they don't return home.

“Where I live in London, you can barely walk a few meters without seeing another missing cat poster on a lamp post and it's heartbreaking. There are some really awful people out there who deliberately harm animals."

Discussing the impact of cats on wildlife, she said: “They do so much damage, these animals are not capable of defending themselves against this non-native predator.”

The SAWC proposed “cat containment areas”, similar to those used in Australia, where the felines are not allowed to roam freely in specific areas or during select times.

The method has been utilised in Melbourne and Canberra where owners face fines if their cats are spotted outside without a lead.

The suggestion has been met with condemnation by cat charities across the UK.

Cat Protections’ Alice Palombo told the Mail on Sunday: “Ideally, all cats should have the choice to access the outside world.

Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa. Picture: Alamy

“Cats need to be able to perform natural cat-like behaviours if they’re to live happy, healthy lives.

“These needs, like scratching and climbing, are more easily met in the outside world, where they can also enjoy the stimulation that comes with new smells, sights and sounds.”

“While some cats tolerate living indoors, missing out on these vital experiences can lead to stress-related problems like spraying, excessive grooming or physical illness.”

She noted “cats are very different from dogs” and should not be treated the same way as their canine counterparts.

“As highly independent animals, cats do not like being restrained, especially for long periods of time, so wearing a harness will likely be stressful for them,” she added.

“There are always exceptions to every rule but in general, cats are not suited to lead walking and this can lead to them becoming stressed and developing behavioural or physical health problems.”

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It read: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”