Exclusive

'Cats should be kept indoors', claims PETA following proposed ban on feline pets

3 February 2025, 17:30

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership
The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A PETA spokesperson has said "cats should be kept indoors" following reports the SNP was considering a ban on owning the animal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An animal welfare body employed to advise Scotland’s government called for the ban, saying pet felines are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Cats are believed to kill around 250,000 bats and 27 million birds in the UK each year, leading to the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) lobbying for the ban in areas where wildlife is at risk.

Speaking to LBC, PETA spokesperson Jennifer White has said "cats should be kept indoors" due to the impact they have on local wildlife as well as the risks cats face themselves by being outside.

She said: “Cats should be kept indoors. Whether that's because they are responsible for killing or maiming billions of native birds and other small animals or whether it’s because they are at risk of being hit from cars or ingesting antifreeze or being attacked by dogs.

“There are so many dangers out there and the best thing we can do for cats and dogs is to keep cats indoors.”

Read more: Scots could be banned from owning cats under new proposal

Read more: Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal.
The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal. Picture: Getty

She added: “We have to remember that cats didn’t choose to be domesticated by humans and it's now on us to ensure their safety, and the reality is that many cats that are allowed to roam outside unsupervised - they don't return home.

“Where I live in London, you can barely walk a few meters without seeing another missing cat poster on a lamp post and it's heartbreaking. There are some really awful people out there who deliberately harm animals."

Discussing the impact of cats on wildlife, she said: “They do so much damage, these animals are not capable of defending themselves against this non-native predator.”

The SAWC proposed “cat containment areas”, similar to those used in Australia, where the felines are not allowed to roam freely in specific areas or during select times.

The method has been utilised in Melbourne and Canberra where owners face fines if their cats are spotted outside without a lead.

The suggestion has been met with condemnation by cat charities across the UK.

Cat Protections’ Alice Palombo told the Mail on Sunday: “Ideally, all cats should have the choice to access the outside world.

Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa
Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa. Picture: Alamy

“Cats need to be able to perform natural cat-like behaviours if they’re to live happy, healthy lives.

“These needs, like scratching and climbing, are more easily met in the outside world, where they can also enjoy the stimulation that comes with new smells, sights and sounds.”

“While some cats tolerate living indoors, missing out on these vital experiences can lead to stress-related problems like spraying, excessive grooming or physical illness.”

She noted “cats are very different from dogs” and should not be treated the same way as their canine counterparts.

“As highly independent animals, cats do not like being restrained, especially for long periods of time, so wearing a harness will likely be stressful for them,” she added.

“There are always exceptions to every rule but in general, cats are not suited to lead walking and this can lead to them becoming stressed and developing behavioural or physical health problems.”

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It read: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is still facing challenges as they try "to fix the broken system we inherited".

Millions of households facing council tax hike 'beyond normal thresholds' with Labour set to make 'tough decisions' across UK
Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home after falling down tube escalator was involved in 'very sad and unfortunate accident'

Coercive or controlling behaviour has been placed "on a par" with other domestic abuse offences such as physical violence, as part of a new law aiming to tackle the issue.

Coercive or controlling behaviour now ‘on par’ with domestic abuse in bid to protect abuse victims

Prince Louis has taken this photo of his mother the Princess of Wales

Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.

Girl, 14, found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing two teachers and pupil at school

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing.

Boy, 15, dies after stabbing at school in Sheffield - as teenager, 15, arrested

He was travelling back from Tavistock alongside club physio Reighan Taylor when the car sustained a flat tyre.

Former Bournemouth ace fighting for life in coma after horror car crash

Thames Water will seek High Court approval for an emergency £3bn rescue plan

Thames Water seeks High Court approval for emergency cash amid £17bn of debt

By Tuesday a band of rain moves east across England and Wales.

Britain to be battered with heavy downpours and strong winds as band of rain set to sweep through UK

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Idrees Jaff, of Norwich, reportedly attacked the victim at 11pm on June 10 in Chapelfield Gardens

Man, 39, faces jail after raping male victim in late-night attack in city centre park

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing.

Stabbing at school gate: 15-year-old teenager arrested as boy, 15, rushed to hospital and classrooms 'locked down’

Gregor Poynton, chair of the APPG and MP for Livingston, has attacked Elon musk after his social media platform X refused to remove the video.

‘Grotesque glorification of violence’ - MP slams Musk for not removing extreme video seen by Southport killer

Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.

'More Scooby Doo than 007': Daniel Khalife sentenced to 14 years in jail after prison escape and spying for Iran

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian law enforcement officers stand in front of the damaged entrance to a residential building following a blast in Moscow.

Pro-Putin paramilitary leader killed by bomb blast in luxury Moscow apartment

Cats could be banned from being in Scotland following a new proposal.

Scots could be banned from owning cats under new proposal

Public urged to turn in Turkish-made blank-fire guns over gang fears as police launch amnesty.

Public urged to turn in Turkish blank-fire guns over gang fears

Sam Price

'Seeing your child self-destruct is heartbreaking': Family of exploited teen call for greater support and services
Lloyds Banking Group Announces Closure Of 136 Branches

Lloyds and Halifax banking apps down- with hundreds of customers unable to access accounts

A shark warning sign placed on the beach at Manly, Sydney, Australia.

Girl, 17, mauled to death by shark while swimming at Queensland tourist hotspot

Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33

Families of DC plane crash victims visit site as 55 bodies recovered - and rescue team reveals 'horrors' in river
Molly Ash hasn't been seen since Thursday, January 30.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 28, who hasn't been seen in four days

A British teen was killed by a Russian drone on the Ukraine frontline only minutes into first mission.

British teen killed by Russian drone just minutes into first mission - becoming 'youngest UK victim' of war in Ukraine
Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News