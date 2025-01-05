Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

5 January 2025, 07:41

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza
Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hollywood director and husband of Aubrey Plaza Jeff Baena’s cause of death has been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 47-year-old indie director was found dead at his LA home on Friday, aged just 47.

The US director and screenwriter worked with American actress Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours, before they confirmed they had tied the knot in 2021.

Authorities have now confirmed Beana died by suicide, according to several reports.

The Mailonline reports LA County Fire Department confirmed they had attended the house to respond "to a hanging" at the address in Los Feliz.

Beana’s body was found by his assistant at around 10:30am on Friday.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza
Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza. Picture: Getty

The Los Angeles Police Department has said: "We responded to a death Investigation and the case is being handled by the Coroner's Office."

The US director and screenwriter worked with American actress Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours, before they confirmed they had tied the knot in 2021.

The pair kept their marriage quiet for some time after the ceremony, but Plaza eventually paid tribute to her "darling husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Beana worked on a number of films, with directing credits including the 2022 dark comedy “Spin Me Round” starring Allison Brie as well as “Joshy” starring Thomas Middleditch.

Both of Beana's films were nominated for the Sundance Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize.

Outside of directing, he co-wrote David O. Russell’s “I Heart Huckabees” and worked with streaming giant Netflix on a number of projects.

He created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and one starring Community actress Brie.

Baena was also known for writing Alison Brie-starring 2020 thriller Horse Girl, which he also directed, and 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, which included a cast of Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg.

Baena leaves behind his wife, his mum Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern and stepmother Michele Baena.

Jeff Baena was found dead aged 47.
Jeff Baena was found dead aged 47. Picture: Alamy

The director also has one brother named Brad and two step siblings in Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

In 2023, Plaza was Golden Globe-nominated for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus.

She is also known for her roles in Disney+ series Agatha All Along, and the 2024 films Megalopolis and My Old Ass, along with Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that she and Baena "got a little bored one night" during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she "created a very quick love altar in our yard", and they got married.

