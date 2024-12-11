'Knife-wielding Neo-Nazi' who planned attack at London law firm 'wanted to provide rallying cry for other right-wing terrorists'

11 December 2024, 05:56

Cavan Medlock "wanted to provide a 'rallying cry' to inspire other extreme right-wing terrorists", the MPS said. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A man planned a terrorist attack at a law firm in north London to "intimidate" immigrants, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cavan Medlock, of Harrow, north-west London, was found to have committed the act of making a threat to kill and the preparation of terrorist acts at a fact-finding hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who identified as a Nazi, "wanted to provide a 'rallying cry' to inspire other extreme right-wing terrorists", the force said.

Medlock targeted solicitor Toufique Hossain at the Duncan Lewis law firm in Harrow on September 7 2020, and was arrested at the scene with a rucksack containing a knife, handcuffs, gaffer tape and two large flags "demonstrating extreme right-wing terrorist ideology", Acting Commander Helen Flanagan, from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said.

Medlock was arrested after he took out a six-inch combat knife and demanded to see Mr Hossain.

Toufique Hossain outside the Supreme Court in London
Lawyer Toufique Hossain was targeted in the attack. Picture: Alamy

The receptionist managed to disarm him, despite being punched and kicked.

Other members of staff also intervened and Medlock was restrained and police were called to the scene.

While he was detained in reception, Medlock saw Mr Hossain and said he had come to the office to kill him, the Met Police said.

Medlock was heard saying "unfortunately I didn't finish the job", the force added.

A search of Medlock's home revealed a mobile phone on which showed Medlock had targeted the solicitor after reading an article in which he was quoted, the force said.

He had then researched the location of the law firm, before planning his attack.

'Rallying cry'

Ms Flanagan said: "Our investigation uncovered how Medlock had planned this attack and wanted to intimidate the public, particularly anyone who might be regarded as immigrants.

"He was prevented in carrying out his plan thanks to the extraordinarily brave actions of a receptionist, who managed to disarm him of a large knife.

"By his own admission, at the time of these events, Medlock identified as a Nazi.

"Our investigation supported this, with officers finding a copy of Mein Kampf at his home address.

"It is clear from what he said in police interviews, Medlock wanted to provide a 'rallying cry' to inspire other extreme right-wing terrorists.

"I'm glad that a jury has now found the facts of this case proven."

Medlock will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday

