WATCH: Moment 'Neo-Nazi' is overpowered by receptionist after walking into London law firm with six inch knife

Medlock

By Flaminia Luck

Watch the moment a 'Neo-Nazi' was overpowered by a receptionist after walking into a London law firm with a knife and targeting an immigration lawyer.

Cavan Medlock walked into Duncan Lewis law firm in Harrow, north London on September 7 2020.

Wearing gloves and a face mask, he demanded to see solicitor Toufique Hossain whom he had seen quoted in a media article.

In the video, Medlock is seen bringing out the six-inch combat knife before stepping behind the front desk.

He is then seen being overpowered by the receptionist who managed to disarm him, despite being punched and kicked.

Other members of staff also intervened and Medlock was restrained and police were called to the scene.

Cavan Medlock was found to have committed the act of making a threat to kill and the preparation of terrorist acts . Picture: Handout

While he was detained in reception, Medlock saw Mr Hossain and said he had come to the office to kill him, the Met Police said.

A search of Medlock's home revealed a mobile phone on which showed Medlock had targeted the solicitor after reading an article in which he was quoted, the force said.

He had then researched the location of the law firm, before planning his attack.

He was arrested at the scene with a rucksack containing a large knife, handcuffs, ‘gaffer’ tape and two large flags demonstrating extreme right-wing terrorist ideology.

Medlock targeted solicitor Toufique Hossain after seeing him quoted in an article. Picture: Alamy

'Extraordinarily brave'

Ms Flanagan said: "Our investigation uncovered how Medlock had planned this attack and wanted to intimidate the public, particularly anyone who might be regarded as immigrants.

"He was prevented in carrying out his plan thanks to the extraordinarily brave actions of a receptionist, who managed to disarm him of a large knife.

"By his own admission, at the time of these events, Medlock identified as a Nazi.

"Our investigation supported this, with officers finding a copy of Mein Kampf at his home address.

"It is clear from what he said in police interviews, Medlock wanted to provide a 'rallying cry' to inspire other extreme right-wing terrorists.

"I'm glad that a jury has now found the facts of this case proven."

Medlock will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday.

Cavan Medlock. Picture: MPS

Medlock, of Austen Road, Harrow, north-west London, was found to have committed the act of making a threat to kill and the preparation of terrorist acts at a fact-finding hearing at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 12 December.