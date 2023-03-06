CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

CBI boss Tony Danker has been asked to step aside while an investigation takes place into complaints about his conduct at work.

Mr Danker, who has led the CBI since November 2020, is reportedly facing several allegations about his behaviour in the workplace.

The CBI said it has launched an independent probe into the allegations and that Mr Danker has been asked to step aside from his role as the business lobbying organisation's Director-General during the probe.

In a statement, the CBI said that it was "made aware of an allegation" regarding Mr Danker's workplace conduct in January, but the investigation determined that "the issue did not require escalation to a disciplinary process".

But on March 2, the body said it was made aware of new reports about his behaviour and launched an investigation.

The CBI said in a statement: "We have now taken steps to initiate an independent investigation into these new matters."

It added: "The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously but it is important to stress that until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Tony Danker addresses the annual CBI conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty

The CBI's chief UK policy director Matthew Fell has replaced Mr Danker while the probe takes place.

In a Tweet, Mr Danker apologised and said he will cooperate fully with the review.

“It’s been mortifying to hear that I have caused offence or anxiety to any colleague," he wrote. "It was completely unintentional, and I apologise profusely."

“The CBI is the employers’ organisation, and I am very proud to be its leader. We always strive for the highest standards.

"I therefore support the decision we’ve taken to review any new allegations independently.

"And I have decided to step aside while the review takes place and will cooperate fully with it.”

Joanna Chatterton, head of the employment law at Fox Williams LLP, will lead the independent investigation.