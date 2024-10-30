CCTV shows car 'deliberately' smash into prime minister's Chequers estate as drink driver jailed

30 October 2024, 16:43

Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers
Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers. Picture: Alamy/CPS

By Will Conroy

CCTV footage has shown the moment a drink driver deliberately crashed into the gates of the prime minister's official country estate causing more than £38,000 of damage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers in Buckinghamshire in June, Reading Crown Court heard.

He has been jailed for 32 months after pleading guilty to charges including dangerous driving, drink driving and damaging property being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The 44-year-old was driving a white Volkswagen Scirocco and made no attempt to slow down as he deliberately steered towards Victory Gate, the hearing was told.

CCTV footage has shown the moment a drink driver deliberately crashed into the gates of the prime minister's residence
CCTV footage has shown the moment a drink driver deliberately crashed into the gates of the prime minister's residence. Picture: CPS

He smashed through the 80-year-old oak gates on 25 June - shortly before the general election when Rishi Sunak was PM.

Wootten also hit bollards behind the gate and seriously injured himself, the court heard. The damage totalled more than £38,000.

Senior crown prosecutor Celia Mardon said: "CCTV footage showed that Wootten intentionally drove at speed towards the gates of the Chequers estate.

"Not only did Wootten cause significant damage to the Victory Gate, but he could also have put the lives of others at risk with his reckless driving."

Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers in Buckinghamshire
Matthew Wootten was nearly three times over the limit when his vehicle hit the entrance to Chequers in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Thames Valley Police

At the time, Thames Valley Police said the driver - who was the only person in the car - had "suffered serious injuries".

Several cans of alcohol were discovered in Wootten's car, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Read more: Two women kicked off Heathrow plane after fight breaks out over Trump MAGA hat ahead of US election

Read more: Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana refuses to speak in court over murder, ricin and terror charges

Wootten smashed through the 80-year-old oak gates in June - shortly before the general election when Rishi Sunak was PM
Wootten smashed through the 80-year-old oak gates in June - shortly before the general election when Rishi Sunak was PM. Picture: Alamy

After his arrest, he registered a blood alcohol reading of 221 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and eight months in jail and disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Chequers has been the official country residence of British prime ministers since 1921 and boasts an indoor swimming pool and hundreds of acres of gardens.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Several people have died in Spain after floods

At least 72 dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour muddy waters for bodies

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the risk to the UK population 'remains low'

First case of potentially deadly mpox virus strain detected in the UK

Rachel Reeves has announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget.

NHS to receive £22.6billion cash injection in day-to-day health budget, Rachel Reeves announces

Wetherspoons' share price rose on Wednesday after the Chancellor's Budget announcement

Wetherspoon's share price soars after Chancellor cuts 'beer tax' and extends business rates relief

Rachel Reeves has announced capital gains tax (CGT) will be increased

Rachel Reeves confirms rise in capital gains tax as part of Budget's £40bn tax increase

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Chancellor's Budget sees taxes raised by £40bn as Reeves freezes fuel duty and announces Carer's Allowance shake-up

Key point of Rachel Reeves's budget

Budget 2024: Key points at a glance

The Chancellor also confirmed the National Minimum Wage for people aged between 18 and 20-years old will rise

Rachel Reeves confirms 6.7% increase in National Living Wage in move to 'protect working people'

Rachel Reeves delivers the Budget

Thousands of Brits to be given cash boost as Rachel Reeves announces Carer's Allowance shake-up

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves has extended the fuel duty freeze in her Budget

Rachel Reeves extends fuel duty freeze at Budget as Chancellor vows 'no higher taxes at petrol pumps next year'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Matthew Thornton, 34, from Oxfordshire is missing in the Grasmere area

Desperate search underway after paraglider goes missing in the Lake District

57-year-old former US Air Force captain Prussak has been charged following a Met investigation into child sex offences.

Former US Air Force pilot Robert Prussak, 57, charged with possessing and making indecent images of a child

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana refuses to speak in court over murder, ricin and terror charges

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana refuses to speak in court over murder, ricin and terror charges

Two women were kicked off a BA flight

Two women kicked off Heathrow plane after fight breaks out over Trump MAGA hat ahead of US election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves in 11 Downing street ahead of Wednesday's Budget.

Rachel Reeves hangs portrait of communist hero Ellen Wilkinson in No 11 Downing Street

Sophie Turner arrives for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Monday, March 6, 2023 in Paris. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

'I'm so happy to be back': Sophie Turner felt life was 'on pause' until she returned from US to England
File photo of Calakmul, another Mayan city, along with radar images of the new settlement

Ancient lost Mayan city found in Mexican jungle 'by accident'

Transparency over Southport stabbings key to avoiding 'deep public mistrust in the criminal justice system', says Jenrick

Transparency over Southport stabbings key to avoiding 'deep public mistrust' in criminal justice system, says Jenrick
Several people have died in Spain after floods

'We were trapped like rats': At least 62 dead after Spain floods, as PM warns disaster 'may not be over'
Ballot boxes in the US states of Washington and Oregon have been set on fire

FBI investigating after ballot drop boxes set on fire with incendiary devices ahead of US election in 'attack on democracy'
UK England Lancashire,Manchester,City Centre,Oxford Road,double decker public buses,coach,UK070930025

Greater Manchester bus fare cap to remain at £2, mayor Andy Burnham says - despite nationwide hike
b

Biden describes Trump supporters as 'garbage' as he slams 'unconscionable' demonisation of Latinos
x

Kamala Harris tells Americans Donald Trump's attempts to sow division and fear are 'not who we are'
aerial view of Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, looking south east down Hindpool Road with BAe in the top right

Two taken to hospital after 'significant' fire breaks out at Cumbria nuclear shipyard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News