CCTV footage shows drunk e-scooter rider use motorway to get home after night out

27 August 2021, 15:14 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 15:18

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a drunk e-scooter rider was stopped while riding home on a motorway.

Officers were alerted that the male, who was travelling back from a night out in Birmingham, was riding up the middle of a seven-lane carriageway on the A38M.

At one point, CCTV shows him get off and walk as cars zip by at up to 50mph.

A double decker passes just a few feet away as he travel in the opposite direction. The footage was captured last weekend.

They Central Motorway Police Group released it as a warning to others.

It tweeted: "A drunken e-scooter rider was stopped by police while using the motorway to get home.

"We are huge advocates of #modalshift (away from cars) and #ActiveTravel here at CMPG.

Read more: E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss

"But scooters and the like should never be on the network.

"This intoxicated male on the A38M on Sunday morning was stopped and reported after he found a novel but very dangerous way to get home after a night in Brum."

Voi e-scooters are being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell and they are legal on cycleways and roads but not motorways.

Private e-scooters can legally only be used on private land in the UK, but are widely seen on roads and pavements.

In June, footage released by West Yorkshire Police showed a male on a private e-scooter try join a motorway at 15mph.

