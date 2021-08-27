CCTV footage shows drunk e-scooter rider use motorway to get home after night out

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage shows the moment a drunk e-scooter rider was stopped while riding home on a motorway.

Officers were alerted that the male, who was travelling back from a night out in Birmingham, was riding up the middle of a seven-lane carriageway on the A38M.

At one point, CCTV shows him get off and walk as cars zip by at up to 50mph.

A double decker passes just a few feet away as he travel in the opposite direction. The footage was captured last weekend.

They Central Motorway Police Group released it as a warning to others.

It tweeted: "A drunken e-scooter rider was stopped by police while using the motorway to get home.

"We are huge advocates of #modalshift (away from cars) and #ActiveTravel here at CMPG.

Read more: E-scooters to be given artificial noise to help blind people, says TfL boss

We are huge advocates of #modalshift & #ActiveTravel here at @CMPG.But scooters & the like should never be on the network, this intoxicated male on the A38M Sunday morning was stopped & reported after he found a novel but very dangerous way to get home after a night in Brum. 3505 pic.twitter.com/CGmSwVSnWM — CMPG (@CMPG) August 27, 2021

"But scooters and the like should never be on the network.

"This intoxicated male on the A38M on Sunday morning was stopped and reported after he found a novel but very dangerous way to get home after a night in Brum."

Voi e-scooters are being trialled in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell and they are legal on cycleways and roads but not motorways.

Private e-scooters can legally only be used on private land in the UK, but are widely seen on roads and pavements.

In June, footage released by West Yorkshire Police showed a male on a private e-scooter try join a motorway at 15mph.