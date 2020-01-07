CCTV hunt for two men over killing of sheikh's son 'knifed for his Rolex'

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace over the murder of Omani student Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Araimi, who was knifed to death near Harrods in December.

20-year-old Mohammed, the son of a sheikh and a student at King's College, had been out for a meal with a friend in Knightsbridge when they were approached by two men and attacked with a knife.

His friend, also aged 20, was found suffering injuries was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

It is thought he tried to fight off his attackers before being knifed in the back and collapsing outside Harrods.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Friday, 6 December 2019, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended, however Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohammed was the youngest son of Sheikh Abdullah Al Araimi.

His father is the founder of the Al Raid Group, which in 2018 opened the £130 million Al Araimi Boulevard shopping mall in Muscat, Oman.

The family are also reported to be very close to the ruling dynasty of Oman and are reported to spend much of their time in London, as they own a large number of apartments in Knightsbridge.

Mohammed's family previously paid tribute to the “very kind and humble” student, who is believed to have been targeted for his Rolex.

His driver said: “He was a very nice and a very kind person and very humble. It’s still a huge shock; I cannot believe he is not here anymore.”

Detectives said at the time that Mr Al Araimi and his friend were “entirely blameless” victims of the attack.

The Omani Embassy said: “A regrettable stabbing attack took place, claiming the life of the Omani student, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Araimi.

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Embassy in London extends its condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Police are appealing for the public to assist in identifying the two men in the CCTV images.

A substantial reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the persons responsible for the attack.

The CCTV released shows the two men walking together in Knightsbridge in the early hours of 6 December 2019.

DCI Partridge said: “The attack on Mohammed and his friend was a planned robbery that was truly shocking and extremely violent.

“I am convinced that the public can provide names for those males featured in the CCTV images we have released today.

“My team have secured hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. The suspects involved in the attack travelled on foot from the Edgware Road / Marble Arch area of London to Knightsbridge prior to carrying out the attack.

He continued: "This location is therefore potentially very significant, with the persons we are seeking to identify having a connection to this area.

“There is a substantial reward being offered in this case and I ask that anyone who knows the identity of the two males makes contact with my team. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.”