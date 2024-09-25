Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
CCTV image released after stranger took baby from mum's arms and ran down train carriage in 'attempted abduction'
25 September 2024, 14:02
Detectives investigating an attempted baby abduction on a train have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.
British Transport Police (BTP) said a man grabbed a baby girl out of her mother's arms and "took off down the carriage with her" as the train approached Worksop station in Nottinghamshire.
The force said "a relative managed to grab the baby back".
The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby.
The man, described by BTP as "a stranger", left the train at Barnsley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 228 of August 18.