CCTV images show last sighting of Martin Lewis' MoneyExpertSaving colleague before going missing on 37th birthday

19 June 2024, 15:29

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning
Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy & Norfolk Police

By Will Conroy

Police have released CCTV images of the last known sighting of Martin Lewis’ ex-colleague before he went missing on his 37th birthday. 

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning after leaving his home in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich at around 7.45am.

Mr Hill worked on Mr Lewis’ MoneySavingeExpert website before retraining as a primary school teacher.

The new CCTV stills show Mr Hill at the Co-op store on Sprowston Road
The new CCTV stills show Mr Hill at the Co-op store on Sprowston Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

The new CCTV stills show Mr Hill at the Co-op store on Sprowston Road at around 10am. Police understand he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilmin Road. 

Police understand he walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilmin Road.
Police understand he walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilmin Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

The primary school teacher has two daughters, aged six and four, with his wife Kayleigh, 36, who helped organise a search by locals in Mousehold Heath. 

She posted on Facebook: “Anyone who has any spare time to help is so much appreciated, I'll be out there today. We need to find my girls' daddy.”

“Please keep looking, please Ant if you see any of this please come home, it doesn't matter how long you've been gone just come home we love you and need you back.”

Mr Lewis has described the news as “devastating” and took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge his followers to share the appeal.

He said: “'Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. 

“I hope and pray he's OK. Please please spread word.”

Mr Hill worked on Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingeExpert website
Mr Hill worked on Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingeExpert website. Picture: Alamy

Inspector Adam Binns of Norfolk Police said: “We are concerned for Anthony's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him on Monday morning when we believe he was travelling on foot in the area of Mousehold Heath.

“Our searches are currently concentrated in this area with specialist search teams including the police drone carrying out extensive searches of the land.”

Mr Hill's wife also issued a photograph of what he was last wearing and appealed for people to review any doorbell camera or dashcam footage from the area.

Police described Mr Hill as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat and a yellow rucksack.

Police said they were concerned for Mr Hill's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

