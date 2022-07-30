Breaking News

Police release CCTV images of new suspect after Lilia Valutyte, 9, killed in Lincolnshire

30 July 2022, 11:11 | Updated: 30 July 2022, 11:37

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over the death of Lilia, aged nine, in Lincolnshire.
By Sophie Barnett

Police investigating the stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte have released CCTV images of a new suspect as they continue to hunt for her killer.

Lilia, a Lithuanian national, was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday evening, in an incident which has rocked the community.

She was found dead after being stabbed in Fountain Lane, reportedly while playing with her five-year-old sister, at about 6.20pm.

Two other people arrested earlier have been freed with no further action, Lincolnshire Police said.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said in an update on Saturday: "Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public's help may prove crucial.

"These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I'd urge anyone with information to get in touch with us. If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

"This is a particularly tragic case and I'd like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

"We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss."

