CCTV: Police Hunt Man Who Abducted And Raped Two Women In North London

CCTV of the man police want to speak to about the abduction of two women. Picture: Met Police

Detectives investigating the abduction and rape of two women in north London last week have released a CCTV image of the suspect.

The victims managed to escape after being driven to Watford.

The two women, both in their 20s, were kidnapped on Thursday - one just after midnight on Thursday 25th April from a street in Chingford and the second around 12 hours later from a street in Edgware at lunchtime.

The suspect drove the women to a hotel and tried to book a room at around 1pm, but left when this was unavailable.

The women managed to escape after a struggle in Osborne Road, Watford, at about 2.30pm

Police say they're being looked after - but have been left traumatised by the random but linked attacks.

The suspect is described as a white man of muscular build, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a bald head or shaved blond hair and a light-coloured short beard. He is described as having a distinctive tattoo of the name Bobbie on his stomach.

Police have now released CCTV images of the suspect as he attempted to book a hotel.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Our investigation into these appalling crimes is making good process and my team continue to work extremely hard but we urgently need the help of the public to identify and trace this man.

“I would ask everyone to take a good look at his image – does this man look familiar? Do you know anyone with the name ‘bobbie’ tattooed on his stomach? Did you see a man matching this description in and around the Chingford or Edgware areas on Thursday, 25 April? We believe he travelled around north London and Hertfordshire in his car from the early hours of Thursday and he may have come into contact with other members of the public.

“Equally he may have abandoned his car somewhere - if an unfamiliar car of this description is now parked on your street, call police straight away."

Anyone who can help is asked to call the incident room on 0208 785 8244 or 999 quoting CAD 3041/25Apr, or tweet @MetCC and or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape and taken him into custody at a west London police station. The hunt for the rapist continues.